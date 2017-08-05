Tyler Skaggs returns, but does little good for Angels in 5-0 loss to Athletics

In retaining their postseason dreams, the Angels have counted on welcoming back a number of injured pitchers down this stretch run. Saturday served as a reminder that the presence of those pitchers guarantee little. The Angels must also allow time for them to find their form.

Left-hander Tyler Skaggs had not recaptured his form during his triple-A rehab assignment, but he still made a much-anticipated return to a major league mound. He spun some of his signature sharp curveballs and pumped fastballs up to 93 mph, but he was ineffective in the Angels’ 5-0 loss to Oakland at Angel Stadium.

In his first start since April 28, Skaggs struggled to find a rhythm and required too many pitches to last as long as he and the team hoped he would.

Rajai Davis swung at Skaggs’ first pitch of the game, a fastball, and shot it into right field for a single. When Skaggs next threw home, Davis took off for second base and stole it easily. Skaggs then spun two breaking balls, both of which Marcus Semien missed. He struck out swinging.

Skaggs then walked Jed Lowrie, and threw away an 0-and-2 curve to Khris Davis. The wild pitch scored Rajai Davis and moved Lowrie to second. He took third on Khris Davis’ groundout, but Skaggs struck out Ryon Healy on three pitches and walked off the mound.

Skaggs pitched a perfect second. With one out in the third, Rajai Davis dribbled one back to the mound. The pitcher threw wildly to first base, enticing him to try for an extra base. First baseman Luis Valbuena grabbed the ball and threw easily to second in time to tag him out.

In the fourth, Skaggs benefitted from an odd out call on an apparent infield single, but still surrendered a ground-rule double, two singles and a walk, netting Oakland two more runs. With two runners in scoring position, he induced an inning-ending popups.

Still, the 29-pitch inning meant Skaggs’ total climbed to 83 through four frames, and Angels manager Mike Scioscia provided him no more rope. Scioscia pulled Skaggs and asked a bunch of his relievers to split the next five innings. In the sixth, Cam Bedrosian found trouble and allowed two runs, both unearned because of a Yunel Escobar error.

The Angels faced a rookie right-hander named Paul Blackburn, who was making his seventh major league start. He does not throw hard nor wield a particularly sharp breaking ball, but he stymied the Angels.

Over Blackburn’s six innings, they pounded 13 balls into the ground, 10 of which Oakland converted into outs. The 23-year-old struck out only one Angel but did not walk anyone. Against him, the Angels only once had more than one man on base, in the third.

At its best, Skaggs’ curveball resembled the pitch in his times of dominance. At its worst, it made him susceptible to wild pitches and stolen bases that have plagued him in the past. The same was true in his three-start stint for triple-A Salt Lake, where he failed to finish five innings once.

“I think that some of Tyler’s bumps in the road down there are things that are normal for the rehab process,” Scioscia said before Saturday's game.

“At times, his release point on his curveball wasn’t quite there. At times, he wasn’t commanding counts the way you want a pitcher to. He wasn’t in good counts. Those are things that, hopefully, he’ll grasp as he continues to throw.”

The Angels (55-56) had a four-game winning streak snapped and are now 2 1/2 games behind Kansas City in the tepid chase for the American League’s second wild-card spot.

