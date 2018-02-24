Nick Tropeano struggles in return from elbow surgery, Angels lose spring training opener to Oakland Athletics

ON THE MOUND: Coming back from elbow ligament replacement surgery, starter Nick Tropeano retired four Oakland batters while giving up three runs and four hits. He hit the first batter he faced — "You knew I had some nerves in me," he said later. "I was real excited." — and also surrendered a homer. But Tropeano reported no issues with his arm. His most recent big-league game came July 18, 2016. … Parker Bridwell, who like Tropeano is battling for a rotation spot, worked two brisk, scoreless innings. Of the 19 pitches Bridwell threw, 16 were strikes. … Rule 5 pick Luke Bard pitched a scoreless inning.