Nick Tropeano struggles in return from elbow surgery, Angels lose spring training opener to Oakland Athletics

The Angels lost their spring training opener to Oakland, 9-8, on Friday at Hohokam Stadium. The Angels are 0-1 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Colin Walsh hit a three-run homer to put the Angels up, 8-7, in the eighth inning. That came after Carlos Perez had driven in a run with a double. … Nolan Fontana had a run-scoring ground-rule double to break a 3-3 tie in the fifth. … Chris Carter narrowly missed hitting a three-run homer earlier in the inning. His long drive to left came up just short of the wall and ended up being a sacrifice fly, the second of Carter's two RBIs. … Jefry Marte and Rymer Liriano had two hits apiece.
ON THE MOUND: Coming back from elbow ligament replacement surgery, starter Nick Tropeano retired four Oakland batters while giving up three runs and four hits. He hit the first batter he faced — "You knew I had some nerves in me," he said later. "I was real excited." — and also surrendered a homer. But Tropeano reported no issues with his arm. His most recent big-league game came July 18, 2016. … Parker Bridwell, who like Tropeano is battling for a rotation spot, worked two brisk, scoreless innings. Of the 19 pitches Bridwell threw, 16 were strikes. … Rule 5 pick Luke Bard pitched a scoreless inning.
EXTRA BASES: None of the Angels' regular position players played. With a compressed schedule and games starting earlier this year, manager Mike Scioscia has said his starters aren't likely to play until next week. … After Shohei Ohtani makes his Cactus League debut on the mound Saturday, Garrett Richards (Sunday) and Tyler Skaggs (Monday) will make their first starts.
UP NEXT: Angels vs. the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at noon PST at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.