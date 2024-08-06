Angels-Yankees game is postponed by rain

Davis Daniel will start one of the games Wednesday for the Angels.

The game between the Angels and New York Yankees scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed because of rain.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms were projected for the New York area and earlier a flood watch was issued through Wednesday morning in New York City.

The teams will attempt to open their three-game series by playing a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 1 p.m. PT.

At 67-46, the Yankees began the day tied with the Baltimore Orioles atop the AL East. New York has won eight of nine after a 10-23 slide from June 15-July 26.

New York began a stretch of 15 straight games against sub-500 teams by taking two of three from the Toronto Blue Jays. Aaron Judge hit his MLB-best 40th and 41st home runs in the first two games before being intentionally walked three times Sunday.

The Angels entered the series 12-9 in their last 21 games and took two of three at home from the New York Mets.

New York rookie Luis Gil will start the opener, followed by Will Warren in the second game. Warren made his major league debut on July 30 in Philadelphia when Gerrit Cole was scratched because of general fatigue and allowed four runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Davis Daniel and Carson Fulmer are expected to start for the Angels.

Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was put on the paternity list and third baseman Anthony Rendon came off the injured list after missing eight games with a back injury.