Angels will look to Shohei Ohtani to help them bounce back from 7-3 loss to Athletics

The 2018 Angels are in need of something Sunday, so they're turning to Shohei Ohtani.
Hey, at this point, who wouldn't?
The latest craze of baseball, Ohtani will make his second start of the season on the mound, facing Oakland at Angel Stadium.
His appearance comes after back-to-back games burdened the team's bullpen, the latest being a 7-3 loss Saturday to the A's.
Add in a 13-inning game Wednesday and the Angels really could use an extended effort from Ohtani, whose idea of "going long" lately has been homering in three consecutive games.
Before this one began, the Angels probably didn't think they'd be getting more outs from Akeel Morris than from JC Ramirez.
But that's what happened when Ramirez, struggling with his control and with his velocity down, walked five and gave up three runs in only two innings.
He was replaced by Morris, who just joined the Angels on Saturday and was still introducing himself to his new teammates during pregame stretching.
The right-hander went 21/3 innings, a span that ended with a Jed Lowrie solo homer, the only hit Morris gave up.
That effort got the Angels into the fifth, not a minor contribution for a team that, the past two games, has seen its starting pitchers secure 11 outs combined.
Following Morris, Luke Bard pitched 21/3 innings, as well, surrendering nothing more than one walk, the Angels' bullpen again giving the offense a chance.
Down 3-0 early, the team's hitters couldn't have been discouraged, not after coming back to beat the A's on Friday after falling behind 6-0.
Justin Upton, who hit the winning homer in the series opener, ripped a two-run shot in the fourth to make it 3-2.
Entering Saturday, the Angels were in the top three in the American League in pretty much every significant offensive category.
This is a lineup that isn't likely to be forced into submission much this season. The Angels are so deep right now that Ohtani is hitting eighth when he plays, and they're still a relentless threat with Mike Trout going one for 18 on this homestand, including 0 for 4 with three strikeouts Saturday.
This time, they failed to make it all the way back on the A's, who pulled away in the eighth with two runs off Blake Parker, the rally aided when Upton lost a Matt Chapman triple in the lights.
So, now it's Ohtani again. He commands his fastball and the spotlight better than he does his second language at the moment.
But he certainly understands the concept of being locked in, what Americans like to call being in the zone.
"I'm having some good games," the Angels rookie said through an interpreter. "So I'm hoping that I can continue that with my role as a starting pitcher."
After homering in those three consecutive games as the designated hitter, Ohtani didn't play Saturday in order to prepare for his return to the mound.
Before this series began, A's manager Bob Melvin told Bay Area reporters that Ohtani appears to be "the real deal on both sides." He also admitted the right-handed pitcher has a deeper repertoire than Oakland realized.
In his big league pitching debut last weekend, Ohtani limited the A's to three runs and three hits in six innings, getting the victory in a 7-4 Angels win.
"You have more understanding," Melvin said of this second meeting. "It doesn't mean you're going to have more success."
No, it doesn't, solving Shohei Ohtani of late very much a mystery.