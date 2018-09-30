If Mike Scioscia is gone, the Angels will send him off with a third consecutive losing season

Instead, those gathered saw the A’s pitching staff confound Angels hitters. Their bats were, for the most part, silenced by starter Liam Hendriks and veteran right-hander Trevor Cahill, who had pitched four scoreless innings when he was replaced in the sixth inning. Six Angels managed to reach base against the two, but only two did via hits. One was pegged by an errant Cahill pitch, two drew a walk from Cahill and another reached base on an error by third baseman Matt Chapman. Second baseman Kaleb Cowart was the only Angel to drive in a run on a hit. On his fifth-inning single, shortstop Andrelton Simmons scored an unearned run and rookie Taylor Ward was thrown out trying to advance from first base to third base.