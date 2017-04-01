2017 Angels roster: A position-by-position breakdown

Starting rotation
Garrett Richards:
On comeback trail after a stem-cell injection regenerated a torn elbow ligament, he pitched normally all spring.
Matt Shoemaker:
Brain surgery after being hit by a line drive in September has not held him back.
Ricky Nolasco:
Veteran right-hander relies on a sinker to eat up innings.
Jesse Chavez:
A veteran at 33, he has a reputation for starting strong and then fading.
Tyler Skaggs:
Longtime top prospect is now 2 1/2 years removed from elbow ligament-replacement surgery.
Alex Meyer:
At 27, the lanky right-hander is probably facing a make-or-break season.
::
Bullpen
Cam Bedrosian:
The Angels’ best reliever a year ago, he sat out the final two months because of a blood clot in his arm.
Andrew Bailey:
Earned a contract for 2017 with a solid September after signing a minor league deal.
Jose Alvarez:
A left-hander, he has not dominated left-handed hitters as the club would like him to do.
JC Ramirez:
Tried as a starter this spring, he is expected to offer multiple-inning relief.
Bud Norris:
A longtime starter, Norris’ velocity improved once he started coming out of the bullpen.
Mike Morin:
The changeup is his calling card, but he has been inconsistent in recent seasons.
Yusmeiro Petit:
Has been with seven organizations since turning pro in 2001. Made the team as a nonroster invitee.
Huston Street:
The longtime closer will open the season on the disabled after suffering a strained muscle in his back in his first spring appearance.
Austin Adams:
Has career ERA of 6.29 in 58 2/3 big league innings.
Blake Parker:
Journeyman right-hander emerged late in the spring by logging strikeout after strikeout.
::
Catcher
Martin Maldonado:
Has one of the strongest arms in the game, but scouts say he’s overmatched as a hitter.
Carlos Perez:
Opening-day starter a year ago has been pushed to a backup role, but he’ll still play a lot.
::
First base
Luis Valbuena:
Was crushing right-handed pitching during spring training until hamstring injury sidelined him..
C.J. Cron:
Without an obvious spot to play, the power hitter is a trade candidate.
Albert Pujols:
He is expected to play little on defense after another off-season spent rehabbing from foot surgery.
Jefry Marte:
He hit 15 home runs in 2016, which makes him an option to play at a few spots.
::
Second base
Danny Espinosa:
An above-average defender at shortstop, he should be an asset at second base.
Cliff Pennington:
He can handle every defensive position, but his OPS hasn’t reached .600 since 2014.
Shortstop
Andrelton Simmons:
A wizard on defense, he went more than half of 2016 without hitting a home run after launching 17 in his first full season with the Atlanta Braves.
::
Third base
Yunel Escobar:
A skilled hitter, but one with little power whose effort on defense and the basepaths tends to wane.
Luis Valbuena:
Escobar sat out 30 games a year ago, so he could be called upon regularly.
Jefry Marte:
This the position he came up playing.
::
Left field
Cameron Maybin:
An athletic marvel who has hardly played left field as a pro.
Ben Revere:
Signed on the cheap after struggling throughout 2016, he puts the ball in play and has great speed.
::
Center field
Mike Trout:
Generally regarded as baseball’s best all-around player, he has vowed to go for 40 stolen bases, more than he has had the last two seasons combined.
Cameron Maybin:
It’s unlikely he’ll play here much, but he has experience.
::
Right field
Kole Calhoun:
Scouts say he is among the most underrated players in the sport.
Ben Revere:
His weak arm hurts here, but his range makes up for some of it.
::
Designated hitter
Albert Pujols:
Big production numbers last season, but only a .323 on-base percentage.
C.J. Cron:
Improved his defense at first base last season, but still may be best suited to this spot.
