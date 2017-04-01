2017 Angels roster: A position-by-position breakdown

Starting rotation

Garrett Richards:

On comeback trail after a stem-cell injection regenerated a torn elbow ligament, he pitched normally all spring.

Matt Shoemaker:

Brain surgery after being hit by a line drive in September has not held him back.

Ricky Nolasco:

Veteran right-hander relies on a sinker to eat up innings.

Jesse Chavez:

A veteran at 33, he has a reputation for starting strong and then fading.

Tyler Skaggs:

Longtime top prospect is now 2 1/2 years removed from elbow ligament-replacement surgery.

Alex Meyer:

At 27, the lanky right-hander is probably facing a make-or-break season.

Bullpen

Cam Bedrosian:

The Angels’ best reliever a year ago, he sat out the final two months because of a blood clot in his arm.

Andrew Bailey:

Earned a contract for 2017 with a solid September after signing a minor league deal.

Jose Alvarez:

A left-hander, he has not dominated left-handed hitters as the club would like him to do.

JC Ramirez:

Tried as a starter this spring, he is expected to offer multiple-inning relief.

Bud Norris:

A longtime starter, Norris’ velocity improved once he started coming out of the bullpen.

Mike Morin:

The changeup is his calling card, but he has been inconsistent in recent seasons.

Yusmeiro Petit:

Has been with seven organizations since turning pro in 2001. Made the team as a nonroster invitee.

Huston Street:

The longtime closer will open the season on the disabled after suffering a strained muscle in his back in his first spring appearance.

Austin Adams:

Has career ERA of 6.29 in 58 2/3 big league innings.

Blake Parker:

Journeyman right-hander emerged late in the spring by logging strikeout after strikeout.

Catcher

Martin Maldonado:

Has one of the strongest arms in the game, but scouts say he’s overmatched as a hitter.

Carlos Perez:

Opening-day starter a year ago has been pushed to a backup role, but he’ll still play a lot.

First base

Luis Valbuena:

Was crushing right-handed pitching during spring training until hamstring injury sidelined him..

C.J. Cron:

Without an obvious spot to play, the power hitter is a trade candidate.

Albert Pujols:

He is expected to play little on defense after another off-season spent rehabbing from foot surgery.

Jefry Marte:

He hit 15 home runs in 2016, which makes him an option to play at a few spots.

Second base

Danny Espinosa:

An above-average defender at shortstop, he should be an asset at second base.

Cliff Pennington:

He can handle every defensive position, but his OPS hasn’t reached .600 since 2014.

Shortstop

Andrelton Simmons:

A wizard on defense, he went more than half of 2016 without hitting a home run after launching 17 in his first full season with the Atlanta Braves.

Third base

Yunel Escobar:

A skilled hitter, but one with little power whose effort on defense and the basepaths tends to wane.

Luis Valbuena:

Escobar sat out 30 games a year ago, so he could be called upon regularly.

Jefry Marte:

This the position he came up playing.

Left field

Cameron Maybin:

An athletic marvel who has hardly played left field as a pro.

Ben Revere:

Signed on the cheap after struggling throughout 2016, he puts the ball in play and has great speed.

Center field

Mike Trout:

Generally regarded as baseball’s best all-around player, he has vowed to go for 40 stolen bases, more than he has had the last two seasons combined.

Cameron Maybin:

It’s unlikely he’ll play here much, but he has experience.

Right field

Kole Calhoun:

Scouts say he is among the most underrated players in the sport.

Ben Revere:

His weak arm hurts here, but his range makes up for some of it.

Designated hitter

Albert Pujols:

Big production numbers last season, but only a .323 on-base percentage.

C.J. Cron:

Improved his defense at first base last season, but still may be best suited to this spot.

