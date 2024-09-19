Advertisement
Sparks

Dearica Hamby sets Sparks’ single-season record for points in win over Lynx

Sparks forward Dearica Hamby drives to the basket during a 68-50 win over the Minnesota Lynx.
Sparks forward Dearica Hamby drives to the basket during a 68-50 win over the Minnesota Lynx in the Sparks’ season finale Thursday.
(David Sherman / NBAE via Getty Images)
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — 

Dearica Hamby scored 20 points, Rickea Jackson added 19 and the last-place Sparks closed the WNBA season with a 68-51 win over the playoff-bound Minnesota Lynx on Thursday night.

The Sparks (8-32) ended an eight-game losing streak and stopped Minnesota’s seven-game winning streak. In addition, Hamby passed Nneka Ogwumike as the Sparks’ single-season points leader, finishing with 691 points.

The second-seeded Lynx (30-10) are home against seventh-seeded Phoenix in the best-of-three opening round on Sunday afternoon.

Kia Nurse added 12 points for the Sparks.

Resting All-Star and Olympian Napheesa Collier and three-point sharpshooter Kayla McBride, the Lynx had their worst offensive output of the season.

No player reached double figures for the Lynx as they shot 28.6% (16 of 56) from the field and had 17 turnovers. Diamond Miller and Alissa Pili led the way with eight while Natisha Hiedeman had seven and Myisha Hines-Allen, Bridget Carleton, Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams all had six.

The Sparks took the lead early and kept it. They had a 16-point lead in the first half, but settled for a 38-30 advantage at the break.

It was 53-44 heading into the fourth quarter. Williams completed a four-point play with 7:39 remaining to pull Minnesota within 53-48 but L.A. scored the next 13 points for a 66-48 lead with under three minutes remaining. Nurse had three of her four three-pointers in the surge and Rae Burrell added another.

The Sparks went 2-14 after the Olympic break and will have the best odds in the WNBA draft lottery.

