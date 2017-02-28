Angels 4-0 in Cactus League play after 7-5 win over Cubs

The Angels beat the Chicago Cubs, 7-5, on Tuesday at Sloan Park. They remain perfect, now 4-0, in Cactus League play.

AT THE PLATE: With two outs in the third inning, C.J. Cron slammed a first-pitch homer to left field on a low fastball. Jefry Marte hammered the next pitch to center field, but the Cubs’ Albert Almora Jr. chased it down to end the inning. …Down four runs, the Angels battled back to score one run in the fifth inning on an error and four in the sixth, on five singles, a walk, and a wild pitch. …Ben Revere, playing center field, reached base three times in four plate appearances. …Minor league outfielder Michael Hermosillo hit a solo shot in the ninth inning.

ON THE MOUND: Left-hander Manny Banuelos was once a top prospect for the New York Yankees. The Angels signed him off the scrap heap last August, and Tuesday was his first start in their uniform since then. He did not give up a hit or a run in two innings, but walked three. …Right-hander Vicente Campos, also making his Angels debut in relief, gave up a three-run home run to Addison Russell in the third. There were two outs in the inning, and a 3-2 count to Russell.

EXTRA BASES: First pitch was delayed by 29 minutes because of pounding rain earlier in the day. …Right fielder Shane Robinson dropped a fourth-inning line drive that was ruled a triple. …Infielder David Fletcher, starting at second base, stole three bases.

UP NEXT: Texas Rangers on Wednesday, noon at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. On the air: TV: FS West; Radio: 830.

