Some things you may not know about your Angels

• The Angels are named for the old Pacific Coast League team, the Los Angeles Angels. When Gene Autry founded the Angels in 1961, he paid Dodgers owner Walter O'Malley $350,000 for the rights to the name Angels. O'Malley had acquired the rights from Los Angeles Angels owner Phil Wrigley when the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles in 1958.

• The Angels have used 10 logos and three color combinations since beginning play in 1961.

• The Angels have retired five numbers in their history: 11 (Jim Fregosi), 26 (Gene Autry), 29 (Rod Carew), 30 (Nolan Ryan) and 50 (Jimmie Reese). There are two other numbers that, while not officially retired, haven't been used in a long time. No. 15 hasn't been worn since Tim Salmon retired in 2006 and No. 34 hasn't been used since Nick Adenhart was killed in a 2009 car accident.

• Angels pitchers have thrown 10 no-hitters, four of them by Nolan Ryan. The other no-hitters were thrown by Bo Belinsky, Clyde Wright, Mike Witt (perfect game), Ervin Santana and Jered Weaver. Mark Langston and Witt combined for a no-hitter in 1990.

• Including the playoffs, the Angels have played 9,006 games. Mike Scioscia has managed 2,802 of those games, or 31.1% of the games in franchise history.

• The Angels have only named two team captains, Jerry Remy (1977) and Don Baylor (1978-82).

• There are 15 members of the Angels Hall of Fame, as selected by the team: Garret Anderson, Gene Autry, Don Baylor, Rod Carew, Dean Chance, Brian Downing, Chuck Finley, Jim Fregosi, Bobby Grich, Bobby Knoop, Jimmie Reese, Nolan Ryan, Tim Salmon, Mike Witt and the 2002 World Series champion team.

• Jered Weaver has made the most opening day starts for the Angels, with seven. Among position players, the most is 12 by outfielder Garret Anderson.

• The Angels' rally monkey is named Katie, and she is a white-haired Capuchin monkey. She also appeared as Marcel in the television series "Friends."

