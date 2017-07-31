Angels make one move at deadline, trading Hernandez to Arizona

Ahead of Monday’s 1 p.m. PDT trade deadline, the Angels made only one minor move. They traded veteran right-handed reliever David Hernandez to Arizona and received minor league right-hander Luis Madero, according to a source who requested anonymity because the trade has not yet been announced.

Madero, 20, has never pitched for a full-season affiliate, and he was not considered one of the Diamondbacks’ top prospects. In parts of four seasons, most recently at low Class-A, the native Venezuelan has pitched 233 innings to a 4.13 earned-run average.

Hernandez, 32, spent the bulk of his career in Arizona. Acquired from Atlanta’s triple-A affiliate for cash in April, he pitched better than ever for the Angels. He owns a 2.23 ERA over 36⅓ innings, with 37 strikeouts against eight walks. His career-long plague has been the home run, yet he has not given up a single one this season.

The Angels also made fellow 32-year-old right-handed relievers Bud Norris and Yusmeiro Petit available for acquisition, although they could not find suitors for either before Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline.

Petit, signed to a minor league contract in February, is second in the major leagues in relief innings: 56⅔. He has a 2.52 ERA. Along with his one four-inning start Saturday, he has logged a 2.52 ERA this season. He has never finished with a mark within one run of that.

Norris knew he could be dealt. He had twice before been traded around the annual deadline, to Baltimore in 2013 and to the Dodgers last year. He was a starting pitcher then, now a reliever who ascended to the Angels’ closer role after an array of early-season injuries.

For most of the year, he excelled. Within the last week, he surrendered two walk-off grand slams — half of all the walk-off slams that have been hit across the sport this season. His ERA rose to 3.89, and his walk rate spiked to a similarly unsightly 4.5 per nine innings.

That hampered his market. An injury to outfielder Cameron Maybin two weeks ago also hindered the Angels’ trade possibilities.

After 2 p.m. Monday, MLB teams can only trade players who first clear waivers. That provision protects low-cost options like Petit and Norris from trades, though the Angels could trade reliever Huston Street, if he soon returns from a groin injury and pitches well. He’s making $9 million this season.

The Angels (51-55) are off today and six games out of American League playoff position, a steep climb considering the number of teams in front of them.

