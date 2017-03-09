Angels defeat Indians with mostly reserves carrying the load

The Angels improved to 9-3 in Cactus League play with a 5-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday at Goodyear Ballpark.

AT THE PLATE: A lineup with one projected starter — Cameron Maybin — and eight reserves and minor leaguers mustered two runs and five hits in six innings. Eric Young Jr. walked and scored on Shane Robinson’s triple off reliever Boone Logan in the fifth. Ben Revere singled to lead off the sixth, and pinch-runner David Fletcher eventually scored on Jefry Marte’s groundout. Minor leaguers Jack Kruger and Jared Foster each hit RBI doubles, Kruger in the seventh and Foster in the eighth. Fletcher hit a tiebreaking RBI single to right field in the ninth.

ON THE MOUND: Closer candidate Cam Bedrosian, making his first spring appearance after being slowed by a groin injury, struck out two in a scoreless fifth inning in which he gave up a single to Jason Kipnis and walked Lonnie Chisenhall. The hard-throwing right-hander sat out the final 54 games of 2016 because of right middle-finger tendinitis and surgery to remove a small blood clot under his right armpit. “Cam looked like he never skipped a beat,” Manager Mike Scioscia said. Andrew Bailey struck out one and walked one in a scoreless sixth.

EXTRA BASES: New catcher Martin Maldonado showed off his highly rated throwing arm in the third, firing a low laser to second to nail Chisenhall trying to steal. Indians catcher Yan Gomes did the same, throwing out Marte and Robinson attempting to steal in the second and third innings, respectively. … Albert Pujols, who had surgery to release the plantar fascia on his right foot last December, will make his spring debut at designated hitter Friday. … Kaleb Cowart and Tony Sanchez hit homers, and Michael Hermosillo had a double and a triple in a B game Thursday morning against the Cubs.

UP NEXT: vs. San Diego on Friday at noon PST at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: FS West. Radio: 830.

mike.digiovanna@latimes.com

Follow Mike DiGiovanna on Twitter @MikeDiGiovanna