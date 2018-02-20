MLB is still investigating the leak of Shohei Ohtani’s medical records

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that baseball's investigation into the leak of Shohei Ohtani's medical records continues.
In mid-December, after the Angels had signed Ohtani, Yahoo Sports reported that he has a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.
"We have not been able to do that," Manfred said of finding the source of the leak. "But we have not given up."
Yahoo published excerpts of a physical examination Ohtani underwent that revealed the first-degree sprain.
Such sprains, or small tears, are common among professional pitchers, and it is not expected to affect the start of his career in the U.S., but the report caused consternation.
All interested teams received a copy of Ohtani's physical, the contents of which were supposed to be kept confidential. Any leak from a league official could violate federal laws that govern the disclosure of medical information.
The Angels are not believed to have leaked the results. Neither are Ohtani's representatives at Creative Artists Agency.
Ohtani underwent two MRI examinations as part of his presigning physical with the Angels, and team officials have said they were satisfied with the results.