Angels can't hold off Rangers, 6-5

The Angels scored early but not late and fell, 6-5, to a Texas Rangers split-squad Friday at Surprise Stadium. The Angels are 11-9 in Cactus League play this spring.
AT THE PLATE: C.J. Cron cooled down from a torrid spring, going 0 for 5. Jefry Marte, his roster competition to split first base alongside Luis Valbuena, went one for three with a walk. … Sporting a low-powered lineup without many likely opening-day starters, the Angels produced 10 hits. Outfielder Eric Young Jr. and infielder Nolan Fontana had two hits apiece. Both are likely to begin the regular season with triple-A Salt Lake.
ON THE MOUND: Left-hander Manny Banuelos relieved starter Alex Meyer and was ambushed by the Rangers. Joey Gallo began by slamming a first-pitch double, and ex-Dodger James Loney followed with a home run, also on the first pitch. Banuelos, a former top prospect ticketed for triple A, settled down and did not allow another run in his two innings. Before Friday, he had thrown 6 2/3 scoreless innings. … Right-handers Mike Morin and Keynan Middleton each fired a scoreless inning. Right-hander Austin Adams allowed three hits and three runs in his inning.
EXTRA BASES: In a concurrent minor league game, right-hander Jesse Chavez permitted six hits and two runs in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three, walked one and threw 68 pitches, 42 for strikes. … Catcher Martin Maldonado threw out a runner trying to steal second base, which he has done successfully six of 10 times this spring.
UP NEXT: Colorado Rockies, 1 p.m Saturday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.
