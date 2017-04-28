Angels get the power they need in victory over Rangers 6-3

The Angels were tied with Texas, 1-1, in Friday’s sixth inning at Globe Life Park. And then Mike Trout and Albert Pujols produced the power expected of them, and the Angels pulled ahead of the Rangers for a 6-3 victory. It was their fifth consecutive win.

Trout clobbered a go-ahead two-run shot in the sixth. After Texas tied it, Pujols golfed a three-run homer in the eighth, the 594th of his career.

Earlier, Angels leadoff hitter Yunel Escobar blasted Nick Martinez’s first pitch some 438 feet, far beyond the outfield wall to provide a run. Trout soon singled and took second on an error, but stayed stranded.

Angels starter Tyler Skaggs permitted consecutive singles to Delino DeShields Jr. and Elvis Andrus to begin the bottom half of the first inning, and Carlos Gomez coaxed DeShields in with a sacrifice fly to short center field. Rougned Odor approached next, and amid his at-bat, a Skaggs curveball bounced away from Angels catcher Martin Maldonado.

Andrus attempted to take second base. Maldonado threw him out. Two called strikes later, Skaggs was out of the inning, with one run but just 13 pitches on his ledger. Skaggs struck out four over the next three innings and allowed only only single in that span.

In the fifth, he yielded a one-out double to Ryan Rua, then struck out Joey Gallo, and induced a flyout from Jonathan Lucroy. That ended his day. Right-hander Yusmeiro Petit entered for the sixth inning, and the Angels later announced that Skaggs experienced “right side tightness.”

Immediately, Petit let in two runs on a double bookended by singles. Manager Mike Scioscia went to right-handers Deolis Guerra and David Hernandez for the next two innings, and neither man allowed a baserunner. In for the ninth, left-hander Jose Alvarez did the same for his first career save.

Skaggs threw only 76 pitches over his five frames. In his three most recent outings after a sluggish start to the season, he has struck out 19, walked just four, and allowed three runs.

As the hosts of a series finale against Oakland on Thursday in Anaheim, the Angels possessed the right to start the game when they wanted. Had they played it at 12:35 p.m., their standard Sunday start time, they’d likely arrive in Texas before midnight and obtain a normal night’s sleep.

But tickets to weekday afternoon games are not thought to sell well, particularly during the school year.

A less common but authorized start time, 4:05 p.m., presumably would have sold more tickets and concessions and allowed the Angels to get into Texas well before sunrise.

Instead, the Angels started the game at 7:05 p.m, much to the chagrin of several players who requested anonymity because they did not want their names attached to criticism of ownership. They announced they sold 37,603 tickets, far more than the four previous games on the homestand.

The Angels played quickly and they won, 2-1. Still, they arrived at their hotel in suburban Dallas after 5 a.m. local time Friday. Buses to the ballpark left later than usual, and the team did not take on-field batting practice.

Skaggs took a commercial flight Thursday night, a staple practice in such a situation.

