Angels' pitching issues continue to take a toll in 5-2 loss to Rangers

The Angels boast an elite defense and a bullpen better than anyone expected. They will welcome back the world’s best ballplayer within a week.

What they really lack is a starting pitcher capable of sustained excellence. Three months into 2017, they don’t possess a single starter who owns an earned-run average even near the major league average. While their ability to remain relevant without Mike Trout has shocked many fans, industry insiders are more surprised because of that: the club’s complete dearth of successful starters.

Over time, the expectation was, the deficiency would become apparent. Appearances may be deceiving, but that time may have come this weekend. On Saturday at Globe Life Park, Jesse Chavez became the latest man to fail when he surrendered three runs over five adequate innings in the Angels’ 5-2 loss to Texas.

In recent days, the Angels have optioned their fourth and fifth starters to triple-A Salt Lake, so they’re throwing a three-man rotation right now, in the weekend before the All-Star break. Really, the three they’re left with -- Chavez, Ricky Nolasco, and JC Ramirez are best suited for roles at the back end of a big league rotation or the bullpen.

But Garrett Richards, Matt Shoemaker, Andrew Heaney, Tyler Skaggs and Nick Tropeano are all hurt, and that is what the Angels have. That is what will be their undoing in a season otherwise strewn with positives.

Presented with a lack of depth in the off-season, the Angels opted to sign Chavez, a veteran without a track record of success but health in his past. They paid him $5.75 million plus incentives. Presented with the same situation, the Rangers chose right-hander Tyson Ross, a veteran without a track record of health but some noteworthy success in his past. They paid him $6 million plus incentives.

It was a trade-off; Ross was still recovering from injury. Saturday was his fifth start of the season, and he did not dominate the Angels in his 5 2/3 innings of one-run baseball. He struck out three and walked two. But, when he is right, he still offers some potential to overwhelm an opponent.

To begin Saturday’s game, Cameron Maybin drew a leadoff walk. Before Ross delivered his second pitch to Kole Calhoun, he threw back to first base for a pickoff attempt and caught Maybin hoping to steal second. After failing to advance a man first base Friday night, the Angels didn’t register an at-bat with a man in scoring position until Saturday’s fourth. They did not succeed in any of their four such chances.

In the Rangers' half of the proceedings, Shin-soo Choo started off of Chavez with a single into right field. One out later, Nomar Mazara stroked a double to the same location. That brought in one run.

The Angels’ Yunel Escobar notched his first homer since May 9 to tie the game in the second inning. The Rangers possessed a plum opportunity to move back ahead in the bottom of the inning, with two men in scoring position and one out, but Chavez struck out rookie Drew Robinson and second baseman Nick Franklin snared Choo’s drive toward right.

Elvis Andrus began the next inning with a single. Mazara next drilled a 106-mph liner to third, where Escobar caught it, but Adrian Beltre hit Chavez’s next pitch into the first row of seats past the left-field wall. The two-run home run pushed Texas ahead for good, though the Rangers added two more runs on a Robinson homer come the sixth, against reliever Blake Parker.

The Angels (44-47) sunk three games behind American League wild-card contention, and three games under .500 for the first time since April 24. They're on the verge of fading fast from relevance. Trout's return will help stave it off, but no one position player can assuage their primary concern: the absence of good, healthy pitchers within the organization.

Short hops

In his third game on rehab assignment for Class-A Inland Empire and his first time playing the field, Trout doubled, grounded out, and walked. He played five innings in center field. He is due to play again Sunday and Monday. Inland Empire is then off Tuesday. …Injured reliever Huston Street said he expects to be fit to return from his groin strain soon after the upcoming All-Star break. He may or may not require a one-game rehab assignment before being activated from the disabled list. …Left fielder Ben Revere started Saturday carrying a .231 average, a year after recording a .217 mark. In the three previous seasons, Revere hit .306. “It definitely is foreign, these stats to me,” he said. “It’s definitely something you don’t want to look at. But I’m trying to play this game until they say I can’t play no more. I think I can still play. I ain’t striking out. I’m putting the ball on the barrel.”

