Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. suspended for repeated safety rules violations

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. warms up before Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. James was suspended one game by the NFL on Monday for repeated safety rules violations.

Already struggling with injuries to four key starters, including quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers will be without safety Derwin James Jr. against the Kansas City Chiefs as the NFL suspended the three-time All-Pro for repeated violations of safety rules.

The NFL announced the one-game suspension without pay Monday after James earned an unnecessary roughness penalty on a hit on Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, James may appeal the suspension.

Since the start of the 2023 season, the 28-year-old has drawn five unnecessary roughness penalties in 18 games, which is the most among defensive players, according to the Associated Press.

Advertisement

While announcing the suspension, NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan sent a letter to James, saying the Chargers team captain lowered his head and made forcible contact with Freiermuth.

“You had an unobstructed path to your opponent,” the letter shared by the NFL read, “and the illegal contact could have been avoided.”

When asked of the penalty after the game Sunday, James said in the locker room he hadn’t watched the tape yet.

Advertisement

“I’m not here to referee,” James said. “I’m playing fast and I’m not thinking about the flag.”

The penalty was one of three defensive flags on the Chargers on one third-quarter drive that led to the Steelers kicking a tiebreaking field goal. Combined with a 15-yard completion, James’ penalty resulted in a 30-yard gain on third and four.

“I don’t want to keep the drive going,” James continued. “I’m trying to get the guy on the ground. I don’t feel like I hit him in the head or in the neck.”

Advertisement

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is tackled by Chargers Alohi Gilman (32) and Derwin James Jr. (Matt Freed / Associated Press)

Video of the play shows the top of James’ helmet colliding with the side of Freiermuth’s helmet as the 6-foot-5, 288-pound tight end had just caught a pass over the middle and was turning upfield.

James told reporters during the offseason that he was working on modifying his tackling technique to avoid the costly penalties. Last week, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who has worked to instill a more physical style to his players, commended James’ ability to embrace tough play while avoiding penalties.

“Derwin’s going to keep doing Derwin,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday when asked about James’ penalty history. “He has found that sweet spot of playing very, very aggressively and within the rules all at the same time, that’s what I’ve noticed.”

If James appeals, a decision could be made in time to reverse the suspension for the game Sunday. An appeal would be heard and decided by Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, Kevin Mawae, or Jordy Nelson, the hearing officers who are jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFL Players Assn.