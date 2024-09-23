Advertisement
Rams

What makes a great Rams win even greater for Sean McVay? No injuries

Rams coach Sean McVay hugs quarterback Matthew Stafford after their win over the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
Rams coach Sean McVay hugs quarterback Matthew Stafford after their 27-24 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Share via

Sean McVay braced himself.

After receiving bad news about player injuries the day after the first two games of the season, the Rams coach arrived at the team facility Monday confident but also wary.

On Sunday, immediately following the Rams’ 27-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, team medical personnel indicated players suffered no major injuries. Still McVay, perhaps shell-shocked from the previous weeks, steeled himself for a possible change.

Advertisement

“If you’re asking if that was something that I was holding my breath about,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters, “well, hell yeah.”

Inglewood, California September 22, 2024-Rams kicker Joshua Karty kicks the go-ahead field goal.

Rams

Plaschke: What a sight! Rams save their season with awestruck win against 49ers

The Rams were on the verge of staying winless, but Sean McVay’s team never gave up hope and managed to pull off a season-saving comeback against the 49ers.

Sept. 23, 2024

As it turned out, no news was entirely welcome news for McVay, who said Reggie Scott, the Rams’ vice-president of sports medicine and performance, confirmed the initial postgame report.

“A couple little nicks and bruises but nothing that’s going to keep anybody out,” McVay said.

Advertisement

That is a stark departure from the first two weeks, when the Rams lost six significant players because of injuries.

In the season-opening defeat by the Detroit Lions, receiver Puka Nacua (knee) and offensive linemen Steve Avila (knee) and Joe Noteboom (ankle) went down. All are on injured reserve. The earliest they can return is for an Oct. 20 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Rams' Kyren Williams scores a touchdown to tie the score against the 49ers in the fourth quarter.

Rams

Kyren Williams flips an NFC West rivalry on its head in three-touchdown game for Rams

The Rams were in desperation mode, but Kyren Williams’ three-touchdown performance played a critical factor in the Rams prevailing over their rival.

Sept. 22, 2024

In a rout by the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams lost receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle), offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (shoulder) and safety John Johnson III (shoulder). Kupp remains out indefinitely — he will not play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, McVay said — and Jackson and Johnson are on injured reserve. Jackson and Johnson cannot return until an Oct. 24 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Advertisement

No new injuries means the Rams can prepare for the Bears with a semblance of continuity. The offensive line and quarterback Matthew Stafford and receivers could benefit most.

“We talk about a process: there hasn’t been a process when we can’t work together,” McVay said, adding, “I’m very glad that we came out of this clean and now I want to see us continue to improve.”

More to Read

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement