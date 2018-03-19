Spring training: Angels 4, Texas 2

AT THE PLATE: Zack Cozart drove in the Angels' first two runs on a fielder's choice and a double, doubling his RBI total for the spring. The team's new third baseman is hitting .303, although he did make a throwing error Sunday. Kole Calhoun had a double in three at-bats, continuing a fine spring during which he's batting .424. Calhoun is coming off a season in which his average dipped to .244 and the slugging percentage to .392. Carlos Perez and Chris Carter had RBI doubles.
ON THE MOUND: Nick Tropeano pitched into the sixth inning in the best Cactus League start yet for the Angels. He gave up two hits and two walks in 5 1/3 scoreless innings. The right-hander struck out nine batters, including five in a row during one stretch. He picked off a runner at first base. Blake Wood gave up one hit but got the final two outs of the sixth inning. Jim Johnson surrendered a run and three hits in one inning. Johnson's ERA is 3.38 in eight appearances.
EXTRA BASES: With a night game set for Monday, Tyler Skaggs is scheduled to pitch in a minor league game during the day. … Osmer Morales, a nonroster invitee, will start the Cactus League game.
UP NEXT: Seattle at 6 p.m. Monday at Surprise Stadium. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.