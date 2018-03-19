Spring training: Angels 4, Texas 2

ON THE MOUND: Nick Tropeano pitched into the sixth inning in the best Cactus League start yet for the Angels. He gave up two hits and two walks in 5 1/3 scoreless innings. The right-hander struck out nine batters, including five in a row during one stretch. He picked off a runner at first base. Blake Wood gave up one hit but got the final two outs of the sixth inning. Jim Johnson surrendered a run and three hits in one inning. Johnson's ERA is 3.38 in eight appearances.