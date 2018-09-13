Shohei Ohtani remains hot as Angels climb back to .500 with 8-1 victory over Rangers

The early returns on the July 30 deal that sent second baseman Ian Kinsler to Boston are promising. Ty Buttrey, one of two relievers acquired from the Red Sox, allowed one earned run and eight hits in 112/3 innings of his first 11 games with the Angels, striking out 11, walking three and notching two saves. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound right-hander, who got the final four outs of Tuesday night’s 1-0 win, mixes a fastball that is averaging 96.2 mph with a sharp slider and changeup.