Angels win one split-squad game, lose another

In their first split-squad games of the spring, the Angels lost to Texas, 7-4, at Tempe Diablo Stadium and defeated Seattle, 9-8, at Peoria Sports Complex on Wednesday. The Angels are 14-11 in the Cactus League.

AT THE PLATE: In Tempe, Mike Trout hit a home run in the seventh inning. The Angels’ only other extra-base hit was a ninth-inning double by minor leaguer Michael Hermosillo. … In Peoria, Ben Revere hit a three-run home run and fellow outfielder Eric Young Jr. hit a solo shot for the second consecutive day. Jefry Marte hit a home run, his third. Also producing runs via doubles were catcher Tony Sanchez and designated hitter Dustin Ackley.

ON THE MOUND: Right-hander Alex Meyer could not finish three innings in Tempe. He had been scheduled to complete five. He walked three batters, struck out four and gave up five runs, four earned. He recorded seven outs. He said his fastball command felt better than the results reflected. … In Peoria, right-hander Yusmeiro Petit threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out four and giving up one hit. … Among the 11 relievers who appeared in an Angels uniform, left-hander Jose Alvarez and right-handers Cam Bedrosian, Mike Morin and Blake Parker pitched well; right-handers Kirby Yates, Austin Adams and Deolis Guerra struggled.

EXTRA BASES: In Tempe, catcher Martin Maldonado threw out a runner trying to steal second base, and threw to bases three times in the first inning. He possesses one of baseball’s strongest arms.

UP NEXT: San Diego Padres today at 1 p.m. at Peoria Sports Complex. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura