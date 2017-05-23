Angels blank Rays, 4-0

The ball soared through Tropicana’s Field enclosed air as Kole Calhoun gave it chase. If Colby Rasmus’ drive cleared the yellow line encasing the outfield, Tampa Bay would take the lead in Tuesday’s seventh inning. If Calhoun caught it, the Angels and their starter, Matt Shoemaker, would be one out away from escaping the night’s most pressing threat.

Neither happened, and the Angels lucked out in their 4-0 victory. Calhoun leapt for the baseball, but it landed just beyond his glove and grazed the foam in between the line and the top of the wall. Rasmus missed a three-run homer by a few inches and settled for a single. Tampa Bay had runners at first and second, and neither could score, but the bases were loaded.

Manager Mike Scioscia replaced Shoemaker with right-hander Yusmeiro Petit, who promptly struck out the Rays’ Steven Souza Jr. and Derek Norris. The innong was over. Petit remained on the mound for one more batter in the eighth, and struck him out too. Left-hander Jose Alvarez replaced him and struck out too more men before rookie right-hander Keynan Middleton handled the ninth.

Shoemaker had dominated all night, striking out five and pounding the lower third of the strike zone with his split-finger fastball. The Rays’ lone hit until the seventh inning was not really a hit. In the second inning, Tim Beckham bunted down the third-base line. The ball seemed bound to bounce foul, but Cliff Pennington was unaware. Starting at third for the first time since 2015, Pennington tried to spear the ball with his bare hand and bobbled it. Beckham reached first but did not advance farther.

With one out in the seventh, cleanup hitter Logan Morrison drove a 2-and-0 fastball to right for a double. Petit began to warm in the Angels’ bullpen while Shoemaker next walked Beckham, and Scioscia soon pulled his starter at just 89 pitches.

The Angels (25-23) began the game with back-to-back home runs to left field by Cameron Maybin and Mike Trout. Both men grabbed hold of Alex Cobb fastballs. The Angels then loaded the bases without an out in the fourth and produced nothing. Martin Maldonado and Danny Espinosa each grounded out, the former into a double play.

They scored twice more in the seventh, when Trout walked, Albert Pujols, Luis Valbuena and Andrelton Simmons singled, and Kole Calhoun notched a sacrifice fly.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura