Rays complete sweep of Trout-less Angels with 4-2 win

Their best hitter, who is also considered the best all-around player in baseball, was unavailable because of a right-wrist injury, and their most dangerous left-handed bat was relegated to a pinch-hitting role.
The loss of Mike Trout and the limited availability of Shohei Ohtani rendered the Angels virtually powerless on Thursday, as the Tampa Bay Rays completed a three-game sweep with a 4-2 victory over the Angels in Tropicana Field.
The Angels managed only three hits and struck out 13 times against four Rays pitchers. They had one hit and three base runners through six scoreless innings and were trailing 4-0 when they finally put a dent in Tampa Bay’s pitching in the seventh.
Justin Upton, who doubled in the first and walked in the fourth, led off with a single to right field and took third on Albert Pujols’ double to left. Andrelton Simmons scored Upton and advanced Pujols to third with a ground out to second.
Jefry Marte followed with another RBI ground out to second to pull the Angels to within 4-2, but Kaleb Cowart struck out to end the inning. Rays right-hander Diego Castillo struck out two in a scoreless eighth, and Sergio Romo struck out two of three batters in a clean ninth for the save.
Angels left-hander Andrew Heaney registered quality starts in each of his previous five games, allowing 11 earned runs in 34 1/3 innings for a 2.88 ERA in that span, and he cruised through three scoreless, one-hit innings on Thursday, needing only nine pitches to retire the side in order in the third.
The fourth inning was a 30-pitch slog. Matt Duffy opened with a single to right field. Daniel Robertson singled to left-center. Tommy Pham was hit in the foot by a full-count breaking ball to load the bases with no outs.
Heaney thought he struck out C.J. Cron with a 1-and-2 fastball that was up and in but inside the strike-zone box on the television broadcast of the game. Umpire Alan Porter called it a ball. Cron, the former Angels slugger, grounded the next pitch into center field for a two-run single.
Both runners advanced on Jake Bauers’ tapper to the first-base side of the mound. Pham scored on a wild pitch, and Willy Adames’ sacrifice fly to center field pushed the Rays’ lead to 4-0.
Heaney, who allowed four runs and six hits in six innings Thursday, striking out five and walking none, has been dominant this season at home, where he is 6-2 with a 2.44 ERA in 10 starts. But Thursday’s loss dropped him to 0-5 with a 5.30 ERA on the road.
His last win away from Angel Stadium was on Sept. 2, 2015, at Oakland, though it should be noted Heaney missed most of the 2016 and 2017 seasons because of elbow surgery.
The Rays employed a strategy they’ve used since mid-May, starting a reliever known as an “opener” instead of a traditional starting pitcher. It worked pretty well for six innings.
Right-hander Hunter Wood, who became the 15th starting pitcher Tampa Bay has used this season, a franchise record, struck out five of the seven batters he faced in two scoreless innings.
Wood struck out David Fletcher and Kole Calhoun with 94-mph fastballs to open the game before allowing a double to Upton. Pujols grounded out to end the inning. Wood struck out the side in the second, Simmons with a curve and Luis Valbuena (94 mph) and Cowart (95 mph) with fastballs.
Left-hander Jalen Beeks replaced Wood to start the third and threw four hitless innings, striking out three, before faltering in the seventh.