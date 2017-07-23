Luis Valbuena drives Angels past Red Sox 3-2

Luis Valbuena hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the seventh inning, Mike Trout and Andrelton Simmons also homered and the Angels beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Sunday.

Valbuena hit his ninth shot of the season into short right field to leadoff the inning, rounding out a trio of solo homers for the Angels.

Parker Bridwell (4-1) gave up two runs on five hits in seven innings. Bud Norris earned his 15th save while only giving up a single to Hanley Ramirez to start the ninth. Xander Bogaerts hit into a double play to end the game.

Rick Porcello (4-13) allowed three runs in eight innings, his 18th consecutive start where he threw at least 6 innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Ramirez homered to left field with two outs in the top of the sixth that gave Boston a 2-1 lead. Trout promptly answered with a massive shot to center. It was Trout's third home run in five games and his fifth RBI of the eight-game homestand.

Bridwell retired the first 10 batters he faced and 14 of 15 Red Sox before Sandy Leon singled with two outs in the fifth. Simmons made a sliding backhand grab on Brock Holt's ground ball to short but couldn't get the throw off, putting two runners on. Deven Marrero's line-drive single then fell in front of a diving Ben Revere in left and scored Leon to tie the game at 1.

After hitting the game-winner homer Saturday night, Simmons sent his 11th home run to left-center in the fourth to give the Angels a brief 1-0 lead.

CAPTION Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. CAPTION Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. CAPTION Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft.

sports@latimes.com