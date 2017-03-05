Jefry Marte, Kole Calhoun homer in Angels' 11-3 loss to Reds

The Cincinnati Reds beat the Angels, 11-3, on Sunday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The Angels are 7-2 this spring, losers of two consecutive games after snapping their 18-game unbeaten streak spanning two spring trainings.
AT THE PLATE: Jefry Marte hit a solo home run. Kole Calhoun hit a two-run home run. … The Angels’ only other hit until the eighth inning was a Yunel Escobar single. … In the eighth, 2016 first-round pick Matt Thaiss and 2009 first-round pick Tony Sanchez each singled. … Cameron Maybin struck out twice in three plate appearances.
ON THE MOUND: After starter Garrett Richards, the Angels featured several pitchers competing for roster spots. Left-hander Manny Banuelos yielded a run in two hits in two innings. … Right-handers Jose Valdez and Deolis Guerra threw scoreless innings. … Left-hander Jose Alvarez gave up a triple and a double, consecutively, for a run. … Right-hander Vicente Campos gave up two runs in his inning.
EXTRA BASES: Second baseman Danny Espinosa threw a baseball away in the fourth inning, and then committed another error in the fifth. They were his second and third errors this spring. … Mike Trout stole his first base of 2017 after walking in the seventh. … Minor league outfielder Michael Hermosillo twice fell while pursuing fly balls in center field, and caught neither ball. … The Angels were charged with four errors overall.
UP NEXT: Chicago Cubs at noon Monday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. On the air: TV: FS West; Radio: 830.
