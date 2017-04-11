The Angels' Andrelton Simmons is practicing patience and getting hits

Andrelton Simmons took batting practice alongside his teammates Tuesday afternoon. A few minutes later, he approached the Angels’ batting practice pitcher, Mike Ashman, in the dugout.

“You ready?” Ashman asked.

Simmons nodded, and the two headed into the team’s indoor batting cages for extra work.

The Angels’ 27-year-old shortstop has long had a reputation for obsessively spending time in the cages. But in the small sample of this season, he is developing the stature of a more consistent hitter.

He said it stems not from an adjustment to his swing but a commitment to swing at better pitches.

“I think I’m starting to mature a little more,” he said Tuesday. “Even though sometimes you know what you’re supposed to do, it’s easier said than done. I’m getting better at doing what I’m supposed to do at the plate. I wanted to do it before and I started showing some signs, but I’m starting to get it more consistently.”

Simmons had at least one hit in every game during the season’s first week, and batted .400 overall with two extra-base hits, including a rare home run. He hit four in each of the last two seasons, and only one until mid-September last season.

His improvement dates to that time, he said, when he became more judicious with his swings.

“Same game plan,” he said. “Better application.”

The approach was reinforced in last month’s World Baseball Classic, when he helped the Netherlands reach the semifinals.

“I can’t explain it,” he said. “I came back more patient.”

He suggested the tournament’s intensity may have caused that patience. He said he noticed himself spotting the break on curveballs and sliders earlier than usual.

When he debuted as an Angel last April, he struggled to a .219 average, pounding breaking ball after breaking ball into the infield, before tearing a ligament in his left thumb

“It's hard to hit a line drive on something that’s about to bounce,” he said.

Simmons hit fifth for the third consecutive game Tuesday, behind Mike Trout and Albert Pujols. Angels Manager Mike Scioscia said he does not envision keeping his shortstop in that spot.

“When some guys are swinging the bat that probably have a chance of hitting the ball out of the park with a little more consistency, we’d like to get them up there to take advantage of when Mike, Albert and Kole [Calhoun] get on,” Scioscia said. “But right now, Andrelton is a guy that’s going to put the ball in play. With guys on base, he’s perfect right now, because he will put the ball in play and hopefully find holes.

“If Andrelton keeps going, sure, you can always consider keeping him there, but I think we’re best served if we can lengthen our lineup and put somebody behind there that maybe can protect Albert.”

Short hops

First baseman Luis Valbuena ran the bases Tuesday and appears to be on track to return on the front end of the stated four-to-six week timeline to recover from his hamstring strain. Wednesday marks three weeks since he suffered the injury. … Right-hander Garrett Richards has not thrown a baseball since he exited his April 5 start with what was initially diagnosed as a biceps cramp and later revised to strain and nerve irritation within the biceps. Scioscia said he hopes Richards resumes throwing in the next day or two. … After the Angels were off Monday, their next scheduled day off is not until May 1, amid a road trip.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura