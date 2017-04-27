Bud Norris, the unexpected Angels closer, is putting the finishing touches on wins

There is Bud Norris, lifetime starting pitcher. Bud Norris, nonroster invitee pegged for long-inning relief. And now, at age 32, Bud Norris the unexpected closer.

It’s a curious turnaround for someone who mostly started for the Dodgers last season, going 3-3 but with a less than sterling 6.54 ERA and 1.62 walks plus hits per inning pitched.

The Angels took a flier on the right-hander before spring training opened, and he is delivering in ways they never could have imagined.

Injuries kept sidelining would-be closers until the role unexpectedly fell Norris’ way. In his first four save opportunities, he has cashed in each time — including his close in a 2-1 victory over Oakland on Thursday night — looking more comfortable every time.

“I think he's becoming acclimated to it,” said Angels manager Mike Scioscia. “Starting off the season, we were really looking to see if he was going to give us multi-innings … to now really being shortened into a late-inning guy. I think he's wrapping his arms around it. His stuff has really held up well.”

Norris had appeared in 239 major league games (185 starts) before earning his first career save Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays. In his four save opportunities, he has not allowed a run, giving up two walks, two hits and striking out five.

Scioscia figures that when Cam Bedrosian and Andrew Bailey return from injuries, the evolution of Norris will only help the Angels’ late-inning depth.

“Our bullpen eventually could have enough depth where we might match up a little bit in the seventh or eighth innings and have availability,” Scioscia said. “Bud's progression is very important for us.

“He's already stepped into a late-inning role and doing a good job. That won't be an issue when we get Bedrosian back and Bailey back, and the guys we're looking for to help us hold leads. But we need that depth.”

Bullpen recovery

Bedrosian (right groin strain) has yet to start throwing, though Scioscia said he is showing good improvement.

“Hopefully, it won't be too far before he's off the mound throwing a ’pen,” Scioscia said. “He's making a lot of progress.”

Bailey (shoulder inflammation) is throwing from 100 feet. He could be throwing from a mound soon. Mike Morin (neck tightness) is expected to begin throwing in a few days and Huston Street (lat strain) is already throwing off a mound.

Short hops

Scioscia said infielder Luis Valbuena (right hamstring strain) could finish his rehab assignment and join the Angels by Tuesday. … The Angels left after Thursday’s game to fly to Texas, where they were expecting to reach their hotel around 5 a.m. … Yunel Escobar is the latest Angel to struggle at the plate. He entered Thursday with one hit in his last 25 at-bats and finished the night one for four. Scioscia said he had no plans to move him from the leadoff spot.

Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City. The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City. The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City. Caption One Heart | Two Families Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Caption Shakur Stevenson could be the next Floyd Mayweather Jr. Olympic medalist and new professional boxer Shakur Stevenson and his grandfather and coach Wali Moses talks with The Times on April 18. Olympic medalist and new professional boxer Shakur Stevenson and his grandfather and coach Wali Moses talks with The Times on April 18. Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Learn to throw a pitch in 60 seconds It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 1 Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series.

sports@latimes.com