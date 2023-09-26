Advertisement
Angels

Reid Detmers provides quality start on mound as Angels beat Rangers

Angels pitcher Reid Detmers throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers.
Reid Detmers struck out seven and gave up only one run against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at Angel Stadium.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Share

The Angels beat the Texas Rangers 9-3 on Tuesday at Angel Stadium.

Reid Detmers was efficient over seven innings on the mound, likely his final start of the season for the Angels. He held the Rangers to a single, first-inning run on four hits while striking out seven over 100 pitches.

It was Detmers’ ninth quality start of the season, leaving him with a 4.48 earned-run average and a 4-10 record in 28 starts.

After Brandon Drury’s three-run homer, a towering shot off of Rangers starter Cody Bradford, the Angels tacked on one more run in the fourth before pulling away with a five-run fifth. That inning included RBIs by Zach Neto, Eduardo Escobar (his second of the night) and Michael Stefanic.

Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval throws against the Rangers on Monday.

Angels

Angels’ Patrick Sandoval reflects on challenging season cut short by injury

Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval left Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers because of right oblique tightness.

Sept. 25, 2023

Advertisement

Angels
Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement