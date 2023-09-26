Reid Detmers provides quality start on mound as Angels beat Rangers
The Angels beat the Texas Rangers 9-3 on Tuesday at Angel Stadium.
Reid Detmers was efficient over seven innings on the mound, likely his final start of the season for the Angels. He held the Rangers to a single, first-inning run on four hits while striking out seven over 100 pitches.
It was Detmers’ ninth quality start of the season, leaving him with a 4.48 earned-run average and a 4-10 record in 28 starts.
After Brandon Drury’s three-run homer, a towering shot off of Rangers starter Cody Bradford, the Angels tacked on one more run in the fourth before pulling away with a five-run fifth. That inning included RBIs by Zach Neto, Eduardo Escobar (his second of the night) and Michael Stefanic.
Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval left Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers because of right oblique tightness.
