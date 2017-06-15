Angels sign first-round draft pick Jordon Adell

Three days after selecting high school outfielder Jordon Adell with the 10th pick in the major league draft — and just a day after the three-day draft ended — the Angels signed the 18-year-old.

The deal for the exact $4,376,800 slot was reached Thursday, making Adell the first No.1 draft pick to agree to terms. The Angels made the announcement on the video board at Thursday’s home game against the Kansas City Royals.

The agreement came after Adell passed his physical. He was at Thursday’s game.

Adell, a five-tool player, hit 25 home runs, tops among high school players in the United States, and batted .563 with 22 stolen bases at Ballard High in Louisville, Ky.

The Angels plan to develop him as an outfielder, but as a pitcher the right-hander can throw a fastball at 95 mph.

Shoemaker improved

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker, who left Wednesday’s game in the fourth inning with a sore forearm, showed improvement Thursday, manager Mike Scioscia said.

“He still has a little stiffness, but it’s definitely better,” Scioscia said. “We’ll continue to evaluate and see how it goes.”

Scioscia said Shoemaker did not participate in any throwing Thursday.

“He’s had these before, and they seem like they go away in fairly short order,” Scioscia said. “How many days that is remains to be seen. Long-range we’re really not concerned with it.”

Shoemaker’s next regular start would be Tuesday, though that follows an off-day and the Angels could elect to skip him a turn.

If they place him on the 10-day disabled list and need another starter, veteran right-hander Doug Fister is a logical candidate. He’s scheduled to make his third start for triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. Fister, 33, can opt out of his contract if not in the majors by Wednesday.

Short hops

Reliever Huston Street (triceps) on his first rehab outing in two weeks Wednesday with Class-A Inland Empire: “I came out of it healthy, that’s all that matters. I was terrible as far as the way I pitched.” Street, who gave two hits, three runs and walked one while getting one out, said he is scheduled to pitch Friday and Monday for Salt Lake, and then hopes to be activated. He has yet to pitch this season. … Right-hander Daniel Wright was called up from Salt Lake and Parker Bridwell was optioned to triple-A.

