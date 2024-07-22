Jo Adell’s clutch hit in the ninth lifts Angels to victory over Mariners

Brandon Drury, right, runs past Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh to score during the ninth inning of the Angels’ 3-1 win over the Mariners on Monday night.

Jo Adell drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the ninth inning as the Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Monday night.

Adell’s base hit to center against reliever Trent Thornton (3-2) scored Brandon Drury. Center fielder Victor Robles’ throw to the plate went wide and ricocheted away from catcher Cal Raleigh for an error, allowing Zach Neto to score from first base to make it a two-run game.

Mariners starter Bryce Miller worked seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits, but the Angels tied the game in the eighth on Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly.

Cal Raleigh hit an RBI single in the first for Seattle against lefty Tyler Anderson, who was nearly untouchable after that, retiring the next 15 batters. He gave up three hits over 5⅔ innings, walking one and striking out eight.

Angels relievers combined to allow one hit over the final 3⅓ innings. Luis García (5-1) worked the eighth, while Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his 19th save.

Angels injury updates: Pitcher José Quijada (Tommy John surgery) was reinstated from the injured list. ... Pitcher Jack Kochanowicz was optioned to double-A Rocket City after Sunday’s game, while pitcher Adam Cimber was designated for assignment.

Up next: Angels right-hander José Soriano (5-7, 3.71 ERA) will start Tuesday against Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (6-5, 2.79).