Scioscia: Angels bullpen compares favorably to the team's 2002 'pen

If at first blush the comparison seemed a slight stretch, Angels manager Mike Scioscia thought it a perfect appraisal.

Did the current bullpen depth remind him of the 2002 Angels’ bullpen, probably the best the team has ever had and one of baseball’s top units in the last 20 years.

“I think it’s a great comparison,” Scioscia said. “The wild card was [Francisco] Rodriquez coming up the end of September and all of a sudden being thrown onto a playoff roster and eventually being moved back to pitch in front of Troy Percival.

“I don’t know if we have that dynamic that will take place, but if you look at Keynan Middleton and how he’s evolved, there’s no doubt his stuff plays in the back. You look at a Blake Parker getting an opportunity and throwing the ball well and you can compare him to a lot of those middle relievers in ’02 that were vital to our success that year.”

The champion ’02 Angels bullpen featured not only Percival and Rodriguez but also Brendan Donnelly, Ben Weber and Scott Schoeneweis. Right-hander Scot Shields was like the sixth reliever.

The current Angels bullpen features Cam Bedrosian, Huston Street and, expected back soon, Bud Norris. All have been utilized as closers. There’s rookie Middleton throwing in the upper 90s, Parker with 51 strikeouts in 35 innings and veteran David Hernandez reviving his career after being designated by the Atlanta Braves.

“Part of how remarkable our bullpen has been not only is how well they’ve performed but how often they’ve been used and still continued to perform well,” Scioscia said. “And the multi-roles that all the guys have pitched in. Guys hold leads that maybe typically weren’t holding leads in the past.”

The Angels bullpen ranks sixth in the majors in innings pitched.

Trout ready for BP

Scioscia said that Mike Trout, sidelined after left thumb surgery, took full swings in the indoor batting cage and will be on the field to take regular batting practice Friday.

“He swung the bat 100% and said it feels good,” Scioscia said.

“It’s an important step. [Friday] he’ll hit on the field, get his batting practice underway and see how he responds.”

After Trout had surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament and dorsal capsule May 31, the Angels estimated that he’d be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Short hops

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker (right forearm strain) had his bullpen session scratched because he was sick. Scioscia said it would be rescheduled once he feels better. ... Norris (right knee inflammation) threw a scoreless rehab inning for Class-A Inland Empire, striking out the side. He did not walk a batter and gave up one single, throwing 17 pitches. … General manager Billy Eppler said that an ultrasound on Tyler Skaggs showed no swelling in his right oblique and that the left-hander would resume his throwing progression. … Shortstop Andrelton Simmons did not start, taking a scheduled day off. … Friday’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners will be streamed live on Facebook.

