Ohtani not expected to be sidelined by blister; should be able to DH Thursday

Mookie Betts, 25, joined some elite company with his third career three-homer game Tuesday. Twenty-three Red Sox players have homered three times in a game, but only two have accomplished that feat three times: Betts and Hall of Famer Ted Williams. … Top pitching prospect Jose Suarez, a 20-year-old left-hander from Venezuela, was promoted to double-A Mobile after allowing two earned runs, striking out 18 and walking one in nine innings in two starts for Class-A Inland Empire. Suarez started against Biloxi Wednesday, allowing two runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings, striking out nine — all swinging — and walking none.