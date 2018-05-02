Angels put Keynan Middleton on the disabled list

Used heavily this season, the Angels' bullpen took a hit Tuesday when Keynan Middleton was put on the 10-day disabled list.
The right-hander has been diagnosed with elbow inflammation, manager Mike Scioscia explaining that "everything structurally is sound."
The Angels don't expect Middleton to be sidelined more than the 10 days mandated by the move. The reliever said he's "not concerned at all" about any long-term effect.
"It's just a little cranky," Scioscia said, "and we want to calm it down and make sure all the inflammation is gone and he'll be ready to go."
Middleton leads the Angels with six saves, which have come in seven chances. His only blown opportunity happened in his most recent appearance, Friday against the New York Yankees.
He said he first felt "a little bit more sore than usual" after a save April 23 in Houston. After the game Friday, Middleton felt enough soreness to inform the team's medical staff.
In his absence and with the way Scioscia has been employing his relievers, the Angels' primary closer options for now figure to be Cam Bedrosian and rookie Justin Anderson.
Bedrosian had a rough opening to the season as his velocity lagged but has rebounded with six consecutive scoreless appearances.
Anderson just joined the Angels on April 23 but has not given up a run in 4 1/3 innings.
Blake Wood still is not ready
It is worth noting that the Angels originally expected another reliever, Blake Wood, to be ready after 10 days on the DL and that has not been the case.
Wood (elbow impingement) is eligible to return Thursday but has not thrown off a mound. Scheduled to play catch Wednesday, Wood's timetable remains in flux.
Short hops
Reliever Eduardo Paredes was recalled from triple-A Salt Lake to take Middleton's roster spot. … Starter Matt Shoemaker (forearm strain) continues to progress but has yet to throw off a mound. … Third baseman Zack Cozart didn't start. Scioscia said he would return to the lineup Wednesday. … Baltimore activated former Angel Mark Trumbo (quadriceps strain) from the DL and he made his season debut as the designated hitter.