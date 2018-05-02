Angels put Keynan Middleton on the disabled list

Reliever Eduardo Paredes was recalled from triple-A Salt Lake to take Middleton's roster spot. … Starter Matt Shoemaker (forearm strain) continues to progress but has yet to throw off a mound. … Third baseman Zack Cozart didn't start. Scioscia said he would return to the lineup Wednesday. … Baltimore activated former Angel Mark Trumbo (quadriceps strain) from the DL and he made his season debut as the designated hitter.