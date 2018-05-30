Angels' Shohei Ohtani is not impressed by himself

He is tied for the team lead in victories and is second in slugging percentage, Shohei Ohtani pulling off something that hasn't been seen in baseball in a century.
But then, he has seen it, Ohtani having succeeded as a hitter and pitcher in Japan.
So maybe that's why, one-third of the way through his rookie season in the United States, he isn't as impressed with Shohei Ohtani as everyone else seems to be.
"My performance is somewhat there," he said Tuesday via interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. "So I'm satisfied so far."
The Angels no doubt believe Ohtani has been more than just "somewhat there" with what he has given them.
His contributions will continue Wednesday when he's scheduled to return to the rotation against Detroit.
Taking a bigger-picture view, the Angels pushed back Ohtani's start from Sunday to manage his workload.
In his most recent start, May 20, he limited Tampa Bay to two runs and struck out nine batters in 7 2/3 innings.
Ohtani's production on offense has not been there of late. He is hitless in his last nine at-bats and is three for 19 on this trip.
Still, at every stop the Angels make, his story is being updated and retold, manager Mike Scioscia recently correcting a reporter who asked about the "phenomenon that is Shohei Ohtani."
"He's a human being," Scioscia said. "He's a good baseball player and a great person. He's not a phenomenon. This guy works very hard at what he does. He's an extraordinary talent."
Matt Shoemaker has surgery
Matt Shoemaker's frustrating season continued Tuesday when he underwent forearm surgery, the Angels announcing no timetable for his return.
The procedure addressed lingering nerve compression and a damaged tendon. Last season, Shoemaker had nerve surgery in August and eventually made it back to pitch in the Angels' instructional league in October.
After reporting no issues through spring training, he made his first scheduled start March 31 in Oakland. The nerve problems resurfaced shortly after that appearance.
Blake Wood to have surgery
Reliever Blake Wood will have surgery Wednesday on the damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. … During the series opener Monday, Scioscia was ejected for the 45th time in his managerial career. Asked for a comment on such an achievement, he said, "Ejections are up to the umpire. I can't take credit for those."