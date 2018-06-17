Angels pitcher Jake Jewell savoring his big moment

He dreamed of it as a kid, pursued it through high school and into college, then worked parts of five professional seasons to finally realize the moment.
On Saturday, Jake Jewell, 25, threw his first big-league pitch of his career. A day later, he admitted he wasn’t completely sure what type of pitch he threw.
“I’m pretty sure it was a two-seam fastball,” he said Sunday. “I just let it rip and was hoping it was a strike. I don’t even remember what I was thinking about, to be honest.”
An MLB debut can be so unforgettable that it’s difficult to recall what really happened.
Jewell’s first pitch to Dustin Fowler was, in fact, a two-seam fastball, one that missed the strike zone low.
Still, the ball was tossed aside and was waiting in Jewell’s locker afterward, along with the ball he used for his first strikeout, which ended his one scoreless inning against Oakland.
“It’s the most nervous I’ve been in my life,” Jewell said. “My first outing in big-league camp — I thought I was nervous then. But this was just another level.”
He retired three of the four Athletics he faced (Stephen Piscotty was hit by Jewell’s pitch with two outs).
Jewell, the Angels’ fifth-round pick in 2014, touched 96 mph with that initial fastball and a couple others that followed, which is why manager Mike Scioscia described the right-hander as possessing a “power arm.”
Scioscia said the nerves Jewell felt aren’t unusual for a player making an MLB debut, especially for a pitcher.
“I think he handled it very well,” Scioscia said. “Hopefully that anxiety dissipates and you just go in there and make your pitches. If he does that, he’s going to be a really good major league relief pitcher.”
Scioscia was asked about the eagerness he felt when he debuted on April 20, 1980, catching for the Dodgers against Houston.
“I never had high expectations,” he joked, “so I wouldn’t say I was very nervous.”
Etc.
Kole Calhoun is close to rejoining the Angels. He had another hit Sunday during his rehabilitation assignment at triple-A Salt Lake. He is six for 19 with three extra-base hits for the Bees and could be activated as early as Monday.