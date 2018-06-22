Angels' Tyler Skaggs misses start over hamstring issue

Given the sheer volume of Angels injuries, there is nothing surprising about their ability to lose players who aren’t actually playing.
Tyler Skaggs didn’t make his scheduled start Thursday because of tightness in his right hamstring.
The significant medical news came after the team’s off day, just as it had before. Shohei Ohtani, Zack Cozart, Garrett Richards, Nick Tropeano, Jim Johnson and Kaleb Cowart all ended up on the disabled list immediately after the previous two off days.
Skaggs apparently aggravated his hamstring during a workout; it had been bothering him for a few days, according to Mike Scioscia.
“You want to catch it on the front end, which we have,” the manager said. “We’re encouraged that this won’t be anything that will keep him out too long.”
Skaggs leads the Angels in victories with six. He won his three starts in June with an ERA of 0.45.
John Lamb filled in for Skaggs against Toronto. Andrew Heaney is scheduled to start Friday, followed by Jaime Barria on Saturday.
The Angels don’t have a starter listed for the series finale against the Blue Jays. Scioscia suggested Skaggs could be ready for that start.
“You have to keep going,” Scioscia said when asked about playing with 12 Angels on the disabled list. “You have to put yourself in position to win games, and that’s what we intend to do.”
Richards, who has an issue with his left hamstring, has been playing catch and is receiving therapy, but the Angels have no timetable for his return.
Tropeano (right shoulder inflammation) isn’t expected to attempt throwing until this weekend, at the earliest.
The Angels already have used 11 pitchers to start games and 25 pitchers total, the most ever for the franchise through the first 74 games of a season.
Canning promoted
Starting pitcher Griffin Canning, drafted in the second round in 2017 out of UCLA, was promoted to triple-A Salt Lake and started for the Bees on Thursday. Canning, 22, has moved up quickly from single-A Inland Empire, where he began the season.
He was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2002, the same season in which he hit 24 homers and had an .845 OPS for Toronto.
The ‘shrinks’
Having played parts of 12 seasons in the big leagues, Eric Hinske certainly understands the game.
But what could any coach or manager or acknowledged expert really tell, say, Mike Trout?
“We’re just trying to be a part of his routine every day,” said Hinske, who’s in his first season as the Angels’ hitting coach. “We talk about things. We’re shrinks pretty much, you know? We’re just there for all these guys.”
Etc.
Outfielder Chris Young (hamstring) remained on the active roster. He was injured Tuesday and left the game against Arizona. … Infielder Zack Cozart (left shoulder) has begun hitting off a tee. … Infielder Jefry Marte (left wrist) has begun swinging a bat.