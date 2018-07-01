Angels tag Deck McGuire as 12th starting pitcher this season

For starters, there’s the latest starter’s name:
Deck?
“My real name is William,” Deck McGuire said. “Nobody calls me William.”
He has been Deck for as long as he can remember, Deck being McGuire’s middle name and his mother’s maiden name.
On Sunday, he’ll become the 12th pitcher to start a game for the Angels. As just one comparison, American League West-leading Houston has used the same five starters all season.
“Anytime you get to make a start, it’s awesome,” said McGuire, whose first two appearances for the Angels have come in relief. “I want to compete every pitch and keep going until someone takes the ball from me.”
A 2010 first-round pick of Toronto, the right-hander has started extensively in the minors. He started twice for Cincinnati last year, with his other 10 career big league appearances coming in relief.
McGuire, 29, was acquired June 19 in a trade with Texas. He’s in the rotation this time around because of all the injuries, the Angels pressed into a situation where they’re now turning to Decks on hand.
Having grown up a few hours away in Virginia, McGuire once toured Camden Yards as a kid but never had attended a game here until this series.
His previous appearance was four innings of relief Tuesday in Fenway Park, an experience McGuire called “a dream come true, really.”
“Being drafted by the Blue Jays,” he said, “I saw myself in the American League East a little sooner.”
Ohtani hits in simulated game
Shohei Ohtani took his latest step forward by getting 10 at-bats in a simulated game in Anaheim. He hit and ran the bases, and manager Mike Scioscia said everything went well.
If Ohtani continues to progress, he could rejoin the Angels in Seattle, where they open a three-game series Tuesday.
He’s coming back as a designated hitter as the Angels continue to monitor the Grade 2 sprain of his right ulnar collateral ligament. His next reevaluation with Dr. Steve Yoon is set for the third week of July.
“Getting him back would be huge,” second baseman Ian Kinsler said. “Putting a bat like that in the middle of your lineup helps everyone out.”
Lamb to have elbow surgery
John Lamb became the fifth Angels pitcher this season to suffer a damaged UCL. His condition was diagnosed after his start Tuesday. He’ll have elbow-ligament replacement surgery, which typically requires 14 to 16 months of recovery.
The Angels also announced that third baseman Zack Cozart (shoulder) and reliever Jake Jewell (fibula) had successful surgeries. Both also are out for the season.
Richards nearing return
Even though he struggled with his command and gave up five runs Friday in a single-A game, Garrett Richards remains on track to return to the rotation, perhaps as early as Wednesday against the Mariners.
“His stuff looked good,” Scioscia said. “I think we accomplished what we need to with Garrett.”
Short hop
Kaleb Cowart was promoted from triple-A Salt Lake and Michael Hermosillo was optioned down. Cowart finished the game Saturday playing first base.