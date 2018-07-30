Angels teammates in awe of Francisco Arcia

The view has been spectacular and historic after two starts for Angels catcher Francisco Arcia.
It has been pretty good for his teammates, as well.
“What this is, like little Babe Ruth, coming out of nowhere?” reliever Cam Bedrosian said. “We’re just out there in the bullpen enjoying it like everyone else.”
Arcia spent 12 years in the minors before debuting Thursday with a home run and four RBIs against the Chicago White Sox. Two days later he hit another homer and drove in six runs in a victory over Seattle.
The 10 RBIs are the most for a player in his first two games, or even three. Arcia didn’t get any at-bats Sunday to add to his record, entering in the ninth inning to catch for Hansel Robles.
“I don’t really know how to put into words what he’s done,” Bedrosian said. “It’s an incredible feat.”
Arcia, 28, signed with the New York Yankees out of Venezuela in 2006. He joined the Angels as a minor league free agent before last season and appeared in games for double-A Mobile and triple-A Salt Lake.
He was one of five catchers invited to spring training as a non-roster player in February, Arcia’s second big-league camp with the Angels. He had spent most of the season in Salt Lake until the Angels called him up to replace traded catcher Martin Maldonado.
“I’m extremely proud of him and happy for him,” said outfielder Eric Young Jr., who played with Arcia in the minors. “To see all his hard work come to life is pretty special.”
With his six RBIs Saturday, Arcia reached a level with which few players are familiar. Mike Trout never has had as many as six in a game. Neither has Bryce Harper nor Giancarlo Stanton.
Alan Trammell went into the Hall of Fame on Sunday and he never had more than five in 2,293 games over 20 seasons.
“That’s one of the coolest things about baseball.” Bedrosian said. “You just never know. At any time, any guy can contribute and do something special like that.”
Uptick in Upton
Justin Upton had three hits Sunday including a two-run homer and three RBIs. Since the All-Star break, Upton is 14 for 38 (.368) with two homers and seven RBIs. The surge has lifted his average to .262.
“He’s been working hard, working to get back to his real self,” shortstop Andrelton Simmon said. “I like how the results are starting to show.”
Parker lets Mariners know
Sunday’s game featured a spirited moment in the seventh inning when reliever Blake Parker was seen shouting at Seattle’s Ben Gamel on second base.
Parker suspected Gamel of relaying signs or pitch location to his teammates.
“I thought I had seen something,” Parker said. “I’m not sure if I saw what I saw. I’ll have to go back and look at it again. I said my piece and went on. … Sometimes, I feel like you need to let them know.”