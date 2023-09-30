Advertisement
Angels

Shohei Ohtani gets team MVP award before Angels fans share message for Arte: ‘Sell the team’

Shohei Ohtani poses with general manger Perry Minasian and manager Phil Nevin while holding the Angels' MVP award.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani, center, poses with general manger Perry Minasian, left, and manager Phil Nevin after accepting the team’s 2023 MVP award before Saturday’s game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Getting a chance to see Shohei Ohtani was the biggest reason to attend Saturday’s game between the Angels and the Oakland Athletics. The two-way star, who had not been around the team since undergoing a procedure on this right elbow last week, was back at Angel Stadium to accept the team’s 2023 MVP award in a pregame ceremony.

The Angels then lost to the Athletics 7-3 amid fan chants of “sell the team” in what seemingly was a joint message directed at the respective owners of both clubs.

The 111-loss Athletics held the Angels hitless for 6 1/3 innings. Joe Boyle, the Athletics’ 24-year-old starter seemed to confound the Angels while also benefiting from some flashy Oakland defense. A’s second baseman Zack Gelof hit a solo home run off Angels opener Andrew Wantz in the first inning.

Advertisement
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Chase Silseth throws during the first inning.

Angels

Angels pitcher Chase Silseth solid in his return from a concussion

Chase Silseth gave up one run and two hits in his first game back from a concussion in the Angels’ 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Sept. 29, 2023

Rookie first baseman Nolan Schanuel led off the seventh with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 29 consecutive games, tied for third-most to begin an MLB career. Brandon Drury then doubled to right to end Boyle’s no-hit bid. Schanuel was driven in on a sacrifice fly by Mike Moustakas and the Angels took the lead on Logan O’Hoppe’s two-run home run, his ninth in September.

The A’s retook the lead in a five-run eighth inning against Angels relievers Ben Joyce and José Soriano.

Angels owner Arte Moreno, who took part in the on-field ceremony last year when Ohtani also won the team MVP award, was not part of the front-office contingent that congratulated him on the field this year. Ohtani had not been seen at Angel Stadium since the start of the team’s homestand on Monday. When he ran out from the dugout for the ceremony, the home crowd screamed in delight.

The crowd sounded much different by the end of the eighth inning when “sell the team” chants shifted briefly to an “Arte sucks” chant.

Closer Carlos Estévez was named the Nick Adenhart Pitcher of the Year. Both team awards were voted on by Angels players.

Angels
Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement