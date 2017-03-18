Politics
How do you think Trump did this week? Let us know
Sports Angels

Angels' offense shines is victory over Rockies

Pedro Moura
Contact Reporter

The Angels scored at least one run in six innings and raced past the Colorado Rockies, 9-3, on Saturday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. With 11 Cactus League games remaining, the Angels are 12-9.

AT THE PLATE: Mike Trout and Albert Pujols each singled twice and struck out once in three at-bats. Trout scored twice, while Pujols did not score. … After entering the game as a pinch-hitter for catcher Martin Maldonado, Carlos Perez launched his second home run of the week, off former St. Louis Cardinals closer Jason Motte. … Infielder Nolan Fontana tripled. He started at shortstop because of Andrelton Simmons’ continued participation in the World Baseball Classic.

ON THE MOUND: Non-roster right-hander Yusmeiro Petit struck out four of the seven hitters he faced. The only hit he gave up was a solo homer by Colorado’s Stephen Cardullo. … Likely closer Cam Bedrosian threw a scoreless inning, as did setup man Andrew Bailey and fellow right-handed relievers Blake Parker, Jose Valdez, and Justin Miller, in a banner performance for the Angels’ pitching staff.

EXTRA BASES: In a minor league game played concurrently, Angels right-hander Ricky Nolasco yielded seven hits and three runs over five innings, becoming the first of the team’s pitchers to complete five innings. He struck out four and walked one. … Third baseman Yunel Escobar was scratched shortly before first pitch with what the team termed as a mild abdominal strain. Jefry Marte, who replaced him, could not spot a popup that landed 10 feet from him in foul territory. Fielders often seemed stunned by the sun on a scorching 93-degree day in Tempe, Ariz.

UP NEXT: Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m Sunday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
73°