Angels' offense shines is victory over Rockies

The Angels scored at least one run in six innings and raced past the Colorado Rockies, 9-3, on Saturday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. With 11 Cactus League games remaining, the Angels are 12-9.

AT THE PLATE: Mike Trout and Albert Pujols each singled twice and struck out once in three at-bats. Trout scored twice, while Pujols did not score. … After entering the game as a pinch-hitter for catcher Martin Maldonado, Carlos Perez launched his second home run of the week, off former St. Louis Cardinals closer Jason Motte. … Infielder Nolan Fontana tripled. He started at shortstop because of Andrelton Simmons’ continued participation in the World Baseball Classic.

ON THE MOUND: Non-roster right-hander Yusmeiro Petit struck out four of the seven hitters he faced. The only hit he gave up was a solo homer by Colorado’s Stephen Cardullo. … Likely closer Cam Bedrosian threw a scoreless inning, as did setup man Andrew Bailey and fellow right-handed relievers Blake Parker, Jose Valdez, and Justin Miller, in a banner performance for the Angels’ pitching staff.

EXTRA BASES: In a minor league game played concurrently, Angels right-hander Ricky Nolasco yielded seven hits and three runs over five innings, becoming the first of the team’s pitchers to complete five innings. He struck out four and walked one. … Third baseman Yunel Escobar was scratched shortly before first pitch with what the team termed as a mild abdominal strain. Jefry Marte, who replaced him, could not spot a popup that landed 10 feet from him in foul territory. Fielders often seemed stunned by the sun on a scorching 93-degree day in Tempe, Ariz.

UP NEXT: Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m Sunday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura