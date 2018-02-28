Angels beat Rockies 5-2, but Shohei Ohtani goes 0 for 3

The Angels defeated the Colorado Rockies, 5-2, on Tuesday at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Angels are 3-2 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was 0 for 3 and now probably won't bat in a game until Sunday. He is expected to make his next pitching start at 10 a.m. Friday in a "B" game in Maryvale, Ariz., where Milwaukee trains. "It was the same thing in Japan," he said of his schedule, speaking through an interpreter. "Hit for a while. Not hit for a while. The only thing I've been doing is taking [batting practice] as much as I can." Rene Rivera had two more hits, including a home run. The Angels' backup catcher is five for six this spring.
ON THE MOUND: Matt Shoemaker made his first start, giving up a homer in 2 1/3 otherwise productive innings. Reliever Jim Johnson walked two in a scoreless inning. Minor leaguer Jake Jewell has struck out five of the six hitters he has faced.
EXTRA BASES: Ohtani on Friday is scheduled to throw 45-50 pitches and work the equivalent of three innings. "B" games are typically free and open to the public. … Albert Pujols made his first appearance of the spring, going hitless in two at-bats before leaving after three innings. … Garrett Richards will start the Angels' Cactus League game Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Tempe Diablo Stadium. … More of the Angels' regular every-day players are expected to make exhibition debuts Wednesday.
UP NEXT: Angels vs. the Cleveland Indians at noon Wednesday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.