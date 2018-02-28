Angels beat Rockies 5-2, but Shohei Ohtani goes 0 for 3

AT THE PLATE: Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was 0 for 3 and now probably won't bat in a game until Sunday. He is expected to make his next pitching start at 10 a.m. Friday in a "B" game in Maryvale, Ariz., where Milwaukee trains. "It was the same thing in Japan," he said of his schedule, speaking through an interpreter. "Hit for a while. Not hit for a while. The only thing I've been doing is taking [batting practice] as much as I can." Rene Rivera had two more hits, including a home run. The Angels' backup catcher is five for six this spring.