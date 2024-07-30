Matt Thaiss performs rare feat as Angels defeat the Rockies

Matt Thaiss drove in a career-high five runs, Jo Adell hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the Angels overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-7 on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.

Thaiss became the first Angels catcher to drive in five runs with two steals in the same game and the second catcher in major league history to achieve the feat after Detroit’s Mickey Cochrane in 1934.

Taylor Ward drove in three runs for the Angels, who trailed 6-2 after two innings and won for the sixth time in nine games.

The Angels led 7-6 before Ezequiel Tovar’s seventh-inning homer off José Qujada (1-0), who got his first big league win since July 28, 2019, as a rookie with Miami. The Angels retired 16 consecutive batters before the home run.

Adell hit his 16th homer in the bottom half, a drive off Jake Bird (1-2). Adell has three go-ahead home runs in the seventh inning or later this season.

Zach Neto drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt in the eighth — he was called safe by first base umpire Tony Randazzo but a video review determined pitcher Justin Lawrence fielded the ball and tagged Neto before Neto reached first. Matt Thaiss added an RBI single.

Hunter Strickland got three straight outs for his first save since Aug. 1, 2022, for Cincinnati.

Colorado has lost five straight and dropped to 14-41 on the road. The Rockies are 24-29 at Coors Field.

Ryan McMahon hit a three-run home run, Ezequiel Tovar had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Rockies starter Cal Quantrill gave up seven runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.