JC Ramirez, Angels get lit up by the Royals 7-3

JC Ramirez flipped the script on a trend that has perplexed the big right-hander, who has spent much of the season wondering how he could be so vulnerable in the first inning of games and so effective in the frames that followed.

This was not for the betterment of the Angels, who saw Ramirez wilt on an 84-degree Sunday afternoon in Angel Stadium, where a three-run double by Mike Moustakas and a three-run home run by Salvador Perez propelled the Kansas City Royals to a 7-3 victory.

Ramirez, who had a 9.75 ERA in the first inning of his first 12 starts and a 2.93 ERA thereafter, yielded a single to Ramon Torres to open the game before striking out the next five batters.

But nine of the next 13 Royals reached base via a hit or walk against Ramirez, who was punished for five runs and departed without retiring a batter in the fourth inning, his pitch count having ballooned to 89 in a loss that dropped him to 6-5 with a 4.59 ERA on the season.

The Angels staked Ramirez to a 2-0 lead in the first when Cameron Maybin singled to center, Kole Calhoun hit an RBI double off the top of the right-field wall, and Andrelton Simmons hit a two-out RBI single to left-center.

Ramirez looked dominant for two innings in which he struck out six, four on sharp sliders and two on 95-mph fastballs. A two-out walk to Brandon Moss and single to Alcides Escobar in the second may have foreshadowed the trouble to come.

Ramirez struck out Alex Gordon to end the second but gave up a double to Torres to start the third. Lorenzo Cain and Eric Hosmer walked with one out to load the bases, and Perez flied to shallow right, the runners holding, for the second out.

Moustakas, the former Chatsworth High School standout, ripped a bases-clearing double to right-center to give Kansas City a 3-2 lead. Moss walked, and Escobar grounded out to third on Ramirez’s 38th pitch of the inning.

Ramirez yielded a single to Gordon to lead off the fourth and hit Torres with a pitch before being replaced by right-hander Keynan Middleton, whose first pitch was smacked to right for a single by Jorge Bonifacio, loading the bases.

Cain struck out, Hosmer hit a sacrifice fly to right for his 500th career RBI, and Perez turned viciously on a 97-mph fastball, sending it 429 feet to straight-away center for his 14th homer of the season and a 7-2 lead.

Royals left-hander Jason Vargas, the former Long Beach State standout who pitched for the Angels in 2013, continued his strong return from elbow ligament-replacement surgery, using his vast array of off-speed and breaking pitches to limit the Angels to three runs and eight hits in six innings.

Varas, who missed most of 2015 and 2016 because of the Tommy John surgery and is in the final year of a four-year, $32-million contract, improved to 10-3 with a 2.27 ERA on the season.

The Angels had a chance to put a big dent in the deficit in the sixth, when Yunel Escobar doubled, Simmons singled and C.J. Cron walked to load the bases with no outs.

Danny Espinosa, who was hitting .174 at the time, swung at a 2-and-0 pitch and flied to shallow right, the runners holding. Ben Revere hit a sacrifice fly to center to make it 7-3, and Juan Graterol popped out to first to end the inning.

The Angels put two on with no outs in the eighth, but hard-throwing Royals left-hander Scott Alexander struck out Espinosa and got pinch-hitter Martin Maldonado to ground into a third-to-first double play.

