Angels pitchers can’t stop Ryan Jeffers in series loss to Twins

Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz throws during a 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Sunday.

Ryan Jeffers homered, tripled and drove in three runs to back a strong outing by Joe Ryan on Sunday as the Minnesota Twins pulled away late for a 9-3 win over the Angels.

After a 50-minute rain delay, Jeffers and Max Kepler each hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to help the Twins expand a one-run lead.

Jorge Polanco also went deep, Matt Wallner reached base four times and scored twice, and Trevor Larnach had two RBIs as Minnesota posted its first victory since clinching the AL Central title by beating the Angels on Friday night.

Angels Angels star Mike Trout will miss rest of the 2023 season Angels manager Phil Nevin said that Mike Trout will go on the 60-day injured list after trying to come back from a fractured wrist in late August.

Brandon Drury drove in two runs and Zach Neto had two hits and an RBI for the Angels, who have lost nine of 11.

Angels reliever Carson Fulmer (0-1), making his first major league appearance since 2021, allowed three runs over four innings to take the loss.

Ryan (11-10) tied Pablo López for the team lead in wins. He pitched six innings, giving up three runs on seven hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts — one shy of his career high. It was the sixth time Ryan struck out 10 batters this seasons.

Advertisement

Drury’s two-run double put the Angels on top 2-1 in the third, but Polanco tied it in the bottom half with his 14th homer of the season.

Injury updates: Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson (left knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list, while 1B C.J. Cron (lower back) went on the 10-day IL. Both moves were retroactive to Sept. 21. They were replaced on the big league roster by Fulmer and infielder Mike Moustakas.

Up next for the Angels: Patrick Sandoval (7-2, 4.19 ERA) takes the mound Monday night as the Angels open a three-game home series against the first-place Rangers.