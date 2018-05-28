Tigers rough up Tyler Skaggs and Angels in 9-3 rout

Tyler Skaggs gave up six hits and five runs in five innings, including a grand slam to James McCann in the third inning, and the Angels were routed 9-3 by the Detroit Tigers on Monday.
Matthew Boyd (3-4) allowed two hits in five-plus innings for the Tigers. His first scoreless outing of the season came on a hot day in which Detroit outfielder Niko Goodrum had to leave the game because of heat exhaustion.
The temperature was around 90 degrees when Goodrum was removed for a defensive replacement in the fourth.
Leonys Martin also homered for the Tigers, and Mike Trout went deep in the ninth for the Angels — his 18th home run of the season.
Before leaving the game, Goodrum made a contribution in the second, beating out an infield hit and then going to third on a single by John Hicks. JaCoby Jones grounded into a double play, but the run came home to put the Tigers up 1-0.
McCann broke the game open an inning later with a drive to left for his third career grand slam. Martin added a solo homer in the seventh, and Victor Reyes made it 7-0 with a triple in the seventh for his first career RBI.
Skaggs (3-4) walked three and struck out five. Boyd walked three and struck out four.
Albert Pujols had an RBI double in the eighth for the Angels and scored on a double by Andrelton Simmons.
Angels catcher Martin Maldonado and manager Mike Scioscia were ejected in the seventh after Maldonado was called out on strikes.