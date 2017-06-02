Angels routed by Twins while Albert Pujols continues his search for 600th home run

Until Albert Pujols hits his 600th career home run, the Angels' games will consist of an odd cadence. Everything is a buildup to the 37-year-old designated hitter's next plate appearance. All else is superfluous.

But such a structure will more often than not produce nothing of note. And, on Friday night at Angel Stadium, the assembled fans rose for Pujols' chances four times, sat down without a word four times, and left unhappy as the Angels lost a laugher, 11-5, to Minnesota.

His last start, in Miami, was a respite, but JC Ramirez’s season-long first-inning struggles returned. After Robbie Grossman notched a one-out double, Ramirez threw a 3-and-1 fastball down the middle and Joe Mauer lifted it 399 feet, far enough to clear the outfield wall in left-center field.

Ramirez encountered further trouble in the third inning, when Brian Dozier singled and Grossman launched a two-run homer to right field. It continued. Mauer lined out, but Sano singled and Max Kepler drilled another two-run homer to right.

Ramirez remained in the game for two more innings. He exited when he surrendered a seventh run on a hit-by-pitch and two singles in the fifth. He had only made nine major league starts before Friday night, but this was by far the worst of them. Twice he had given up five runs, but never more, and he had never failed to finish five innings. His earned-run average rose from 3.38 to 4.11, but it remains the best of any Angels starting pitcher this season.

Yusmeiro Petit replaced him and finished the fifth and sixth with alacrity. Deolis Guerra entered for the seventh and permitted four runs on four singles, a double, and a wild pitch. Rookie Keynan Middleton picked up the relief chain with two outs in the eighth and logged his eighth consecutive scoreless appearance.

Middleton is the only reliever in the Angels’ current bullpen who can be freely optioned to the minor leagues, and the club may soon remove one reliever when Cam Bedrosian is activated. But Middleton is making the prospect it will be him increasingly unlikely.

The Angels (28-30) faced Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson, a sinker specialist who took with him to the mound a ghastly 7.85 ERA. Gibson lasted 5 2/3 innings, giving up six hits and two runs while striking out six and walking two.

