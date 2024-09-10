Griffin Canning has bad night as Angels lose to Twins

Kyle Farmer hit a three-run home run in the second inning to provide a well-timed jolt for a sputtering lineup, and Matt Wallner and Carlos Santana also went deep for the Minnesota Twins in a 10-5 victory over the Angels on Tuesday night to stop a four-game losing streak.

Pablo López (15-8) won his fourth straight start on the strength of 10 strikeouts over seven innings without an earned run, withstanding a three-run homer by Zach Neto in the fifth that cut the lead to 6-4.

The Twins (77-68), who had lost 15 of their previous 21 games, preserved a three-game edge with 17 games to go in the chase for the last of three American League wild-card spots in the playoffs that has tightened with their recent slide. Boston, Detroit and Seattle, the closest competitors, all began the night at 73-71.

Advertisement

Wallner hit a solo shot in the third and a two-run double with two out in the sixth that chased Angels starter Griffin Canning (5-13), who surrendered a career-high 10 runs and nine hits with three walks. One run was unearned, because of a grounder that skidded between first baseman Nolan Schanuel‘s legs.

Trevor Larnach reached base all four times he batted, with a single and three walks, and scored three times for the Twins, who also got two RBIs from Ryan Jeffers and a two-run shot by Santana for his team-best 21st homer.

After scoring only four runs on their four-game skid and just 13 runs over their last seven games, the Twins had 10 runs on 10 hits to help send the Angels (60-85) to their 21st loss in their last 30 games.

Advertisement

López has been Minnesota’s most valuable player since the All-Star break, stabilizing an injury-thinned rotation that’s currently stocked with three rookies. He would’ve escaped the fifth inning without any damage, but a two-out error by second baseman Eduoard Julien on a bobbled ball and hesitated throw preceded an RBI single by Taylor Ward and the three-run blast by Neto for his 21st homer this season.

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon went to the injured list for a third time this season, with an oblique strain. Right-hander Ben Joyce, the team’s closer, was also placed on the IL with shoulder inflammation.