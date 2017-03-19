Matt Shoemaker struggles in Angels' 11-2 exhibition loss to White Sox

The Angels lost, 11-2, to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The White Sox have outscored the Angels 21-4 this spring. The Angels have won 12 of their 22 Cactus League games.

AT THE PLATE: The Angels scored their first run in the eighth inning, when minor league infielder Sherman Johnson doubled in Nolan Fontana, who had walked. … Earlier, White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon held them to one hit, an Albert Pujols single, in four innings. … Cliff Pennington and Mike Trout each singled, and Pujols and Luis Valbuena worked walks.

ON THE MOUND: Right-hander Matt Shoemaker could not finish five innings, as was scheduled, but struck out eight over four-plus. He walked one and yielded six hits. He was charged with four runs, two of them earned. … Right-handers Kirby Yates and Austin Adams, competing for bullpen spots, each allowed a home run in his appearance. Yates’ homer came on a splitter, for the second time in three days.

EXTRA BASES: Center fielder Trout misjudged Matt Davidson’s drive to center field in the second inning. He climbed the wall in an attempt to corral the ball, only to see it bounce a few feet to his left, short of the wall. Davidson was credited with a triple. … Second baseman Danny Espinosa threw a ball away in the third inning. … Third baseman Kaleb Cowart made a diving stop. … Catcher Carlos Perez threw a ball into center field on a stolen-base attempt.

UP NEXT: The Angels are off Monday and play the Cincinnati Reds at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Goodyear Ballpark. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura