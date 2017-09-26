Albert Pujols gets his 100th RBI as Angels crush Chicago White Sox 9-3

Mike Trout hit his 31st homer, Albert Pujols joined Alex Rodriguez as the only players with 100 RBIs in 14 seasons, and the fading Angels pounded the Chicago White Sox 9-3 on Tuesday night.
The Angels remained five games behind Minnesota for the final American League wild card with five to play. The Twins beat AL Central-leading Cleveland 8-6.
Trout, Brandon Phillips and Luis Valbuena homered off Chris Volstad (1-1) during a six-run second inning. Pujols hit the 100-RBI mark with his two-run single in the seventh, and the Angels came away with an easy win after dropping seven of eight.
Parker Bridwell (9-3) improved to 5-0 in nine road starts. The 26-year-old right-hander gave up three runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings.