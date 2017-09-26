Albert Pujols gets his 100th RBI as Angels crush Chicago White Sox 9-3

Mike Trout hit his 31st homer, Albert Pujols joined Alex Rodriguez as the only players with 100 RBIs in 14 seasons, and the fading Angels pounded the Chicago White Sox 9-3 on Tuesday night.

The Angels remained five games behind Minnesota for the final American League wild card with five to play. The Twins beat AL Central-leading Cleveland 8-6.

Trout, Brandon Phillips and Luis Valbuena homered off Chris Volstad (1-1) during a six-run second inning. Pujols hit the 100-RBI mark with his two-run single in the seventh, and the Angels came away with an easy win after dropping seven of eight.

Parker Bridwell (9-3) improved to 5-0 in nine road starts. The 26-year-old right-hander gave up three runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings.

CAPTION "You might say we're the same old Chargers ... well right now, we are." Head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers discuss the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. "You might say we're the same old Chargers ... well right now, we are." Head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers discuss the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. CAPTION "You might say we're the same old Chargers ... well right now, we are." Head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers discuss the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. "You might say we're the same old Chargers ... well right now, we are." Head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers discuss the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers to improve to 2-1 this season. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers to improve to 2-1 this season. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (1-1) Week 3 game the San Francisco 49ers (0-2) at Levi's Stadium on Thrusday night. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (1-1) Week 3 game the San Francisco 49ers (0-2) at Levi's Stadium on Thrusday night. CAPTION Chiefs fans came to StubHub Sunday to turn the Chargers' stadium into their own homefield advantage. Chiefs fans came to StubHub Sunday to turn the Chargers' stadium into their own homefield advantage. CAPTION Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers year-round. Their final regular season trip of the 2017 season was to San Diego. Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers year-round. Their final regular season trip of the 2017 season was to San Diego.

sports@latimes.com