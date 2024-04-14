Tyler Anderson and José Suarez give up costly home runs in Angels’ loss to Red Sox

Angels reliever José Suarez reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Boston’s Masataka Yoshida during the sixth inning of the Angels’ 5-4 loss Sunday at Fenway Park.

Masataka Yoshida hit his first homer of the season, one of three home runs by Boston on Sunday, and the Red Sox beat the Angels 5-4.

The designated hitter Yoshida hit his off reliever José Suarez in the sixth inning and scored a runner. Tyler O’Neill and Triston Casas hit back-to-back two-out homers in the first off left-hander Tyler Anderson (2-1).

After going seven scoreless innings in each of his first two starts, Anderson went 4 1/3, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks (one intentional) with four strikeouts.

Brandon Drury cut the deficit with a solo shot in the second, his first home run of the season, off Boston starter Brayan Bello (2-1), who went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Kenley Jansen got his fourth save of the season, giving him 424 for his career. That’s tied with John Franco for fifth most in major league history.

Jansen had a shaky ninth inning, allowing his first three batters to reach base. He gave up a run on Anthony Rendon’s sacrifice fly before striking out Luis Rengifo and Mike Trout to end the game.

Rendon had two hits. After starting the season 0 for 21, he has gone 12 for 29, batting .414 since.

Injury update: Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (testicular contusion) was out of the starting lineup but available off the bench. He left Saturday’s game in the bottom of the third inning after fouling off a pitch in the top of the inning. He is expected back in the lineup Monday.

Up next for the Angels: LHP Patrick Sandoval (1-2, 6.57) is scheduled to open the four-game series at Tampa Bay on Monday. He took the loss in his last outing, April 9 against the Rays, giving up four runs in five innings. In seven career appearances (six starts) against Tampa Bay, he is 0-3 (3.69). The Rays have not yet announced a starter.