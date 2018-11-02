Angels promote Jeremy Reed to hitting coach

However, Reed has been credited often by Angels hitters for helping them rework their swings. Outfielder Kole Calhoun told the Ringer in August that Reed and Angels assistant hitting coordinator Shawn Wooten helped him find a solution to problems with his posture, part of which were caused by an oblique muscle strain that sidelined Calhoun in early June. The change in stance allowed Calhoun to get more power out of his swing after starting the 2018 season with a .374 on-base-plus-slugging-percentage through May. Calhoun posted a 1.018 OPS in 35 games from June 18 to July 31. He ended the season with a .652 OPS.